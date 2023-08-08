Follow live updates after a powerful storm barreled across Massachusetts

A powerful weather system roared across Massachusetts Tuesday, generating at least one tornado and deluging some communities with several inches of rain and flash flooding that temporarily shut down some major roads and side streets in multiple communities, officials said.

Plus, read more coverage:

August 8, 2023

In North Andover, floods make roadways impassible and strand vehicles — 3:55 p.m.

By Jeremy C. Fox, Globe Staff

In North Andover, Massachusetts Avenue was closed near the Interstate 495 overpass late Tuesday morning, after flooding made the roadway impassible and stranded several vehicles there, police said on social media. The street had reopened by 3:15 p.m.

Route 125 in North Andover was closed in both directions between Chadwick and Sutton streets for about four hours, and after it reopened police asked residents to “use caution due to residual water flow.”

By midafternoon, Waverley Road in North Andover was closed to through traffic between the Salem Turnpike and Massachusetts Avenue “due to significant damage to the roadway,” police said.

”All residences, including Woodridge condominiums, can be accessed via Mass Ave or surrounding streets,” police said. “This expected to be a lengthy delay to ensure the safety of all travelers. We appreciate all of your patience.”

A look at rainfall totals across Mass. — 3:46 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Here’s a snapshot of how much rain feel in communities across Massachusetts on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Yarmouth: 4.26 inches

Hyannis 3.8 inches

Lawrence: 6.24 inches

Andover: 4.42 inches

Wellesley: 3.67 inches

Cambridge: 2.57 inches

Needham: 2.88 inches

Logan Airport: 1.34 inches

Somerville police help driver after car is flooded — 3:32 p.m.

By Jeremy C. Fox, Globe Staff

Somerville police helped a driver get to safety after their vehicle became flooded on the McGrath Highway, according to Captain Jeff DiGregorio, a department spokesman.

Fire officials rescue drivers of multiple vehicles in Everett — 3:15 p.m.

By Jeremy C. Fox, Globe Staff

In Everett, six or seven vehicles became stuck in deep water on Spring Street off the Revere Beach Parkway, and the fire department had to rescue the drivers and tow away most of the vehicles, according to Fire Chief Scott A. Dalrymple.

”We were running ragged there for a couple of hours during the height of the storm,” Dalrymple said.

Another three vehicles were underwater on Third Street, requiring additional rescues, and “a couple of crashes” were reported during the heavy rains, but there were no injuries, according to Dalrymple.

Water flowed down Everett streets as storm drains were overwhelmed, and multiple residents reported flooded basements, the fire chief said.

Dalrymple called the weather “a typical New England storm.”

”We’re unfortunately used to it now,” he said.

Water fills basement of Needham school — 3:09 p.m.

By John Hilliard, Globe Staff

The heavy rains also caused about 3 to 4 inches of water to fill the basement of Needham’s High Rock School, which forced the evacuation of about 10 school staffers who were preparing for the coming academic year, said Amy Haelsen, the town’s director of communications.

And roughly a dozen motorists on Interstate 95 found themselves stuck on the highway when it became flooded. Needham fire crews responding to the scene unblocked drains so the water would drain away, but firefighters did not perform any emergency rescues, she said.

First responders rescue people trapped in vehicles — 3:03 p.m.

A driver was rescued by first responders from a flooded vehicle in Lawrence. Boston 25 News

Photos and videos show flooding on main Boston roads — 2:44 p.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe Staff

Videos and photos taken in Allston, Natick, Lawrence, and other communities showed drivers attempting to drive through flooded roadways and pedestrians shielding themselves from the downpours.

Flash Flooding on St. Thomas More Road stranded some vehicles, as others choose to drive through the standing water. A tow truck was at the scene to remove vehicles. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

See more photos and videos.

Flash flood warning in effect for Central and Eastern Mass. — 2:21 p.m.

By John R. Ellement, Globe Staff

A flash flood warning remains in effect until Tuesday afternoon for portions of Central and Eastern Massachusetts in the wake of the powerful storm system.

The flash flood warning was issued earlier Tuesday by the weather service for Boston and parts of Norfolk, Middlesex, Essex and Worcester counties.

‘I’ve never seen anything like that,’ Needham business owner says — 2:07 p.m.

By John Hilliard, Globe Staff

Eileen Baker, who has operated her Proud Mary Gift Shop on Great Plain Avenue for about five years, described watching waves of water wash over the sidewalk as cars drove down the flooded street Tuesday morning.

”I literally felt like I was on a beach,” Baker said. “It was literally waves coming up — I’ve never seen anything like that.”

The waves crashed against the front of her business’s building, seeped in under the door, and down into the basement, where at least a few inches of water had collected.

Baker and an employee worked quickly to move stock before it was damaged by the water, and keep the business closed so no customers could come inside — and risk letting in even more flooding, she said. At one point, the waves grew as tall as two or three feet, she said.

”You wonder now whether it’s going to be a normal, regular thing every time there’s a storm,” Baker said. Due to climate change, she said, the weather “is just getting worse and worse.”

In Needham, heavy flooding knocks out power to downtown — 1:54 p.m.

By John Hilliard, Globe Staff

In Needham, the town was hit hard by heavy flooding that reached an underground power station on Chestnut Street knocked out power to downtown around noontime, according to Amy Haelsen, the town’s director of communications.

About 100 businesses lost power, and Needham’s town hall had to rely on an emergency backup to keep running, Haelsen said.

The power outage did not affect police and fire services, she said.During the storm, several areas — including Great Plain Avenue and Highland Avenue — were hit hard by flooding. Near Town Hall, a parking lot “looked like a river” due to the water rushing through the area, according to Haelson.

Town public works crews were out Tuesday afternoon assessing the damage to town streets, she said. Town officials had not expected that Needham would be hit so hard by floodwaters, she said.

”It’s just jaw dropping to see how quickly it accumulated in such a short amount of time,” Haelsen said.

Extensive damage in Mattapoisett, town official says — 1:40 p.m.

By John Hilliard, Globe Staff

“I’m not a meteorologist, but there is extensive damage — trees down, some lines down on North Street and Acushnet Road. It looks like the possible path of a tornado,” Mattapoisett Town Administrator Michael C. Lorenco said during a phone interview while viewing storm damage early Tuesday afternoon.

”We have no reported injuries that we know about at this time, but obviously, there are people at work right now,” he said.

Officials in town are asking people to avoid the areas of town impacted by the storm damage, and travel detours were set up, he said. More details were available at the town website.

Mattapoisett, MA - Storm damage, including a fallen tree, on Tinkham Lane. (David Ryan/Globe Staff) David Ryan/Globe Staff

Tornado touches down in Mattapoisett Tuesday morning, National Weather Service says — 1:29 p.m.

By John R. Ellement, Globe Staff

A tornado impacted Mattapoisett Tuesday, the National Weather Service confirmed.

In a tweet, forecasters wrote that a survey team toured damaged areas in the Plymouth County town after the powerful weather system moved through the area. The team was still trying to determine the strength of the tornado and when it began.

“A survey team has confirmed a tornado in Mattapoisett, MA around 1130 AM,” forecasters wrote around 1:29 p.m. Tuesday. “The survey team is still investigating damage, and a more detailed statement on EF-rating, start & end times will be sent later today upon damage survey completion.”

Read the full story.