Boston man sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for robbing postal worker at gunpoint in Peabody

Diaz had pleaded guilty in April to pleaded guilty to charges of forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating and interfering with a postal employee; and assaulting a person having lawful charge, custody and control of US mail with the intent to rob, officials said.

Anthony Diaz, 20, learned his fate during a sentencing hearing in US District Court in Boston, Levy’s office said in a statement.

A Boston man received a 4-year federal prison sentence Tuesday for robbing a postal worker at gunpoint in Peabody in January, according to Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office.

Prosecutors said Diaz on Jan. 4 approached a USPS mail carrier in Peabody and stated, “Give me the keys,” while pointing a semi-automatic pistol at the victim. The mail carrier gave Diaz the key to a mail truck, the statement said. Diaz replied , “Give me the rest of the key,” and “Hurry up or I’ll shoot you,” officials said.

The mail carrier then removed his keychain containing a so-called Arrow Key, which is used to open US mail collection boxes, the statement said.

The carrier asked Diaz for the key to the truck back, but Diaz did not respond. Instead, he walked away to a dark grey sedan parked near 3A Veterans Memorial Drive, and drove away, officials have said.

Prosecutors said the brazen attack was one of at least a dozen assaults perpetrated against USPS letter carriers since July 2022 in the Greater Boston area.

Mailbox thefts have been occurring across the state, according to previous reports, including in Weston, Arlington, Needham, and Wellesley.

In December, two Somerville teens were charged with robbing a postal carrier in Melrose, the Globe reported.

Diaz’s lawyer, Eduardo A. Masferrer, had requested a 2-year prison term for his client in a sentencing memo filed last week.

“Anthony is a twenty-year-old kid learning the difficulties of becoming an adult and finds himself at a crossroads after making a grave mistake,” Masferrer wrote. “Anthony had grown up in a tough neighborhood, surrounded by poverty and domestic violence. Raised by a hardworking but overburdened single mother, his struggling to escape the harsh realities of his environment. Yet, despite his upbringing, he possessed a heart capable of redemption.”

