Healey to make announcement addressing shelter system, influx of migrants at Tuesday event

The governor will speak at a 10:30 a.m. news conference at the State House.

Governor Maura Healey was expected to make an announcement aimed at addressing the state’s overburdened shelter system on Tuesday morning.

The action could come in the form of an emergency declaration, which some shelter directors say is much needed, said four people briefed on the administration’s plan.

Such a declaration would open a path toward seeking federal aid. It also would enable the governor to call up the National Guard more quickly. And it would allow her to bypass normal procurement rules that require a competitive bid process, allowing them to more quickly hire vendors and contractors or rent places for people to stay.

The declaration would also enable the governor to formally appeal to the president for disaster relief funding, which could include money for emergency housing, food, and water.

Pressure on the state’s shelter system, exacerbated by an influx of migrants on top of the state’s already dire housing needs, has mounted in recent months, pushing the state to empty dormitories and hotel rooms to fill the ever-growing need.

The announcement would come months after New York called a state of emergency and Florida activated additional National Guard members to help cope with surges in migrants. New York City, Chicago, El Paso, and Washington, D.C., have also made emergency declarations.

In Massachusetts, immigrants are turning up around the clock at Logan International Airport, South Station, hospitals, and community intake centers. Many of them are from Venezuela and Haiti and are fleeing political strife, street violence, and economic collapse.

On Friday evening, staff from Healey’s housing secretariat held a call with shelter providers to reassure them that plans are in the works, said two people who were on the call.

The Healey administration has worked for months to address the crisis, including adding tens of millions of dollars to the emergency shelter system, opening two new family “welcome centers” and a temporary shelter on Joint Base Cape Cod, as well as directing an infusion of money to local organizations helping migrants with case management and legal assistance.

The administration adopted a new housing code that exempts emergency shelters from certain state sanitary code requirements that could be used by communities to prevent hotels, motels, and other properties from being utilized to accommodate the rapidly growing number of homeless and migrant families.

Even without an emergency declaration, a number of Massachusetts groups have received funding through FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which was funded by Congress to help localities dealing with newly arrived migrants and other unhoused people.

