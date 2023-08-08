Mega Millions jackpot swells to $1.58 billion ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing

In a statement posted Saturday to the game’s official website , authorities said the jackpot had swelled to an estimated $1.55 billon after no one claimed the $1.25 billion top prize in Friday’s drawing.

The mammoth Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.58 billion ahead of Tuesday night’s highly anticipated drawing, officials said.

Now the jackpot sits at $1.58 billion, with a $783.3 million cash option, according to the Mass. State Lottery’s website.

The game’s prior record jackpot of $1.537 billion was won in South Carolina in 2018.

Mass. Lottery Interim Executive Director Mark William Bracken said Monday that the gargantuan prize is generating considerable buzz.

“The record-setting Mega Millions jackpot is generating a great deal of excitement, although with jackpots having surpassed the billion dollar mark more frequently in the last two years, we are not seeing as great a spike in sales both in Massachusetts and nationwide,” Bracken said in a statement.

“While the odds of winning the jackpot may be long, it can happen, and it can happen here, as we’ve already seen two Mega Millions jackpot winners in Massachusetts this calendar year,” Bracken said.

Gretchen Corbin, president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery, said in the Mega Millions statement that she’s excited to watch the jackpot reach evermore dizzying heights.

“It’s exciting to watch Mega Millions grow,” Corbin said. “As the jackpot climbs ever higher, we thank our players and retailers for their support, which benefits the many good causes funded by our participating lotteries.”

But even if you don’t win the 10-figure jackpot, it’s still possible that a nice chunk of change may fall into your lap.

In Massachusetts, someone in Cohasset last week bought a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million.

The winning numbers on Tuesday of last week were 8, 24, 30, 45, and 61, with a Mega Ball of 12, according to the lottery website. The $1 million ticket matched five numbers but missed the Mega Ball, a lottery spokesman said.

That ticket was sold at Fiori’s Gulf on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset and came through for the lucky buyer during the Aug. 1 drawing, the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission has said.

But you don’t even have to play Mega Millions specifically to win big.

Separately Tuesday, the Mass. Lottery said a Dracut man had claimed a $1 million prize from a different game. The agency also made note of his commendable work ethic.

“Tyler Considine of Dracut won a $1,000,000 prize playing our NEW ‘100X Cash’ instant ticket!” the agency wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “A mechanic, Considine said that he planned to go to the bank to deposit his winnings that day and then head back to work Would you?”

