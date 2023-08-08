Methuen police officer arrested on child pornography possession charge, police say

The investigation was launched earlier this year, when State Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about illicit material being uploaded to a specific IP address. Investigators allegedly “connected the upload of the child sexual assault material to Bistany,” State Police said.

Matthew J. Bistany, 51, was arrested at his Methuen home on a single count of possession of child pornography. He is slated to be arraigned on Tuesday in Lawrence District Court. No lawyer was listed for Bistany in online court documents.

Scott J. McNamara, Methuen’s police chief, said Bistany has been placed on administrative leave.

“While Officer Bistany is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the Methuen Police Department condemns the officer’s conduct as alleged in the charging documents,” McNamara said in a statement. “These allegations in no way reflect upon the character and reputation of the men and women of the Methuen Police Department who stand committed to protecting children and continue to serve with distinction.”

State Police Colonel John E. Mawn Jr. said he commended “the work of our Cyber Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and am grateful for our partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.”

“The Massachusetts State Police and our law enforcement partners like the Methuen Police Department stand committed to protecting children, who are among the most vulnerable members of society, from sexual abuse, which is what child pornography is,” Mawn said.

