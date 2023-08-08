Person found dead in South Boston apartment in June died from accidental drug overdose, officials say

First responders rushed to the apartment at 381 Old Colony Ave. shortly after 11 a.m. on June 17 to investigate reports of a person suffering a health issue, according to a Boston police report.

A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Giovanni T. Murray , 26, died from acute intoxication “due to the combined effects of cocaine and methamphetamine,” and that the manner of death was accidental.

The person found dead June 17 in a South Boston public housing complex in the presence of four children died from an accidental drug overdose, according to the state medical examiner’s office.

Advertisement

When officers arrived, firefighters, along with Boston Emergency Medical Services were trying to resuscitate Murray, who was lying on the floor of the apartment, according to the police report.

“The victim’s friends/associates contacted police when they observed the victim not breathing,” police wrote.

The rescue efforts were unsuccessful and Murray was declared dead at 11:41 a.m., police said.

Murray’s name was redacted in the police report. Murray did not live in the apartment, the report said.

Murray’s cause of death was first reported by the Boston Herald.

According to police, parents and officers took steps to protect the children from seeing Murray’s body. They “felt it was best for the children to stay in another room with one of the parents,” police said.

Police filed a 51A, a report of possible abuse or neglect, with the state Department of Children and Families “regarding conditions in the home,” according to the report.

Soon after Murray’s death, Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty said responding firefighters were appalled by the conditions inside the apartment and deeply concerned about the healthy and safety of the children.

Firefighters told him there were four children and at least five adults in the apartment at the time, Flaherty said.

Advertisement

“They walk in and they see somewhat of an unsanitary and unsafe situation is how they described it,’’ he said. “In general, it wasn’t good.”

Firefighters also filed 51A reports with DCF, Flaherty said.

But in June, police disputed the assertion that conditions in the apartment were not safe.

“Information that drugs and other concerning materials were strewn about the home is not supported by what officers encountered or by the information received on scene,” police said.

The Boston Housing Authority, which oversees the housing development, said there had been no previous complaints or issues with the tenant in the unit. Citing state and federal privacy laws, the agency declined to provide details on the number of people who lived there. The BHA said it was cooperating with the police investigation.

Days after Murray’s death, DCF said it had taken custody of the four children found in the apartment but declined to disclose whether they were placed in foster care or if the agency had previous interactions with their families.

The agency declined further comment citing state and federal privacy laws.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.