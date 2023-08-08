Salem man charged with murdering woman whose body has not yet been found

A Salem man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body has not yet been found, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said Tuesday.
Pablo Vicente, 33, is scheduled to be arraigned in Salem District Court Tuesday on a charge of murder, Tucker said in a statement.
The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Authorities are searching for the woman’s body Tuesday.
Salem police were alerted on Monday that the woman had been harmed, prosecutors wrote. Salem and State Police “developed further evidence of foul play” and Vicente “was arrested and charged with the woman’s disappearance and murder.”
The relationship between Vicente and the woman was not disclosed early Tuesday.
Prosecutors said more information on the ongoing investigation will be made public later Tuesday.
This is a developing story.
