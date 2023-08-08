See photos and videos of the severe weather sweeping through Eastern New England

A storm barreling through Massachusetts Tuesday brought torrential rain to many parts of the state as forecasters issued warnings of tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and flooding.
Videos and photos taken in Allston, Natick, Lawrence, and other communities showed drivers attempting to drive through flooded roadways, pedestrians shielding themselves from the downpours, and first responders rescuing those who had been trapped in their vehicles.
See images and videos of the storm below:
#BREAKING: Driver just rescued from flood waters on McGrath Highway.— Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) August 8, 2023
Woman transported to the hospital.
Expected to be okay.
Water is currently to the car’s roof. Somerville firefighters arriving just in time. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/CFZ2Nm45Di
Always wanted waterfront property #wellesley #flood pic.twitter.com/Jm295aXJJe— Robbie Johnson (@rjohn390) August 8, 2023
Be careful on the roads! This is on 95S - cars stuck in water on the off ramp causing backup #wcvb pic.twitter.com/bJSvbgvCLH— Brianna Borghi (@BriannaBorghi) August 8, 2023
@NWSBoston @WX1BOX— Joshua Allan (@SNewEngweather) August 8, 2023
North St
Mattapoisett, MA
Credit: Justin Methia pic.twitter.com/AzE4N7YHwt
New lake has formed in the WBZ parking lot. And @4cast4you car is at its center serving as our dock. pic.twitter.com/JA2zuMUy3E— Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) August 8, 2023
A friend of mine just sent this from Needham. The water is over the hood of the parked cars. #flooding #mawx #wcvb pic.twitter.com/bQRNIwHsMy— antoinette antonio (@antoinetteA) August 8, 2023
WATCH: Kids in Tewksbury were spotted getting around in kayaks after torrential rain drenched the area https://t.co/jrgOKaKmyN pic.twitter.com/FjxQnxE9wW— Boston 25 News (@boston25) August 8, 2023
Yup, it rained. #needham pic.twitter.com/wNK1kNME98— Marc Fortier (@MarcNBCBoston) August 8, 2023
Radar estimates showing half a foot of rain in parts of the Merrimack Valley. #flooding pic.twitter.com/VRg8pUEjSp— Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) August 8, 2023
Out of his truck and wading in the water, @MassDOT worker is trying to clear drains to reduce water level. #7news pic.twitter.com/gz2iLeUVJc— Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) August 8, 2023
High Street in North Andover is currently under water from the drenching rains #7News pic.twitter.com/ZTuKVpXlR2— Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 8, 2023
Never like to see the waves breaking on the ride home from work 👀 @wbznewsradio @WBZTraffic pic.twitter.com/PEtKn2hJ5r— Drew Moholland (@DrewWBZ) August 8, 2023
Downpours in Allston pic.twitter.com/QnETaeQE90— Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) August 8, 2023
Extremely dangerous driving conditions today in Massachusetts. Lots of stranded drivers trying to drive through impassable roads…like Rt 9 in #Natick #WBZ pic.twitter.com/E6QBT7NCCB— Chris Gobeille (@WBZPhotog) August 8, 2023
@WX1BOX @NWSBoston Rosemary Brook flooding Great Plain Ave in Needham, MA @WCVB pic.twitter.com/MSp6uBMUlT— RS_Nittany97 (@rs_nittany97) August 8, 2023
Heavy rain with flooding Yarmouth and Hyannis, traffic issues. #boston pic.twitter.com/JvQSQxTNo1— Stanley Forman (@sjforman138) August 8, 2023
BREAKING UPDATE:— Boston 25 News (@boston25) August 8, 2023
The driver trapped by floodwaters in Lawrence has been rescued and taken to safety by first responders. Nice work by all.
Latest from @boston25 here:https://t.co/jrgOKaKmyN pic.twitter.com/9wKAnIW7WY
NOW: heavy rain flooding roadways and stranding cars. The water is up to this man’s knees. #7news pic.twitter.com/WZh4SZX4Jd— Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) August 8, 2023
Street flooding - South Union Street in #Lawrence @VickiGrafWX @tuckerweather @boston25 pic.twitter.com/REZf0HQacG— Peter Wilson (@PetesWire) August 8, 2023
Right outside @WCVB studios- two cars stranded on the 128 Needham ramp. pic.twitter.com/XFbVOk4AcV— russnelligan (@russnelligan) August 8, 2023
This driver is trapped in her car in Lawrence.— Peter Wilson (@PetesWire) August 8, 2023
Her SUV has been floating.
Rescuers are arriving on the scene now.
WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/qcFG4bHPC0 https://t.co/yL0UldpUZb pic.twitter.com/nyAlxcSbxy
Andover floods this morning #WBZ #MAwx pic.twitter.com/qr1DFrV4pD— Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) August 8, 2023
Flooding in Woburn on Route 3. #wcvb https://t.co/MJ9bNf8M7Q pic.twitter.com/ioypvjrs2b— Sera Congi (@seracongi) August 8, 2023
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.