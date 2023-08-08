See photos and videos of the severe weather sweeping through Eastern New England

A storm barreling through Massachusetts Tuesday brought torrential rain to many parts of the state as forecasters issued warnings of tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and flooding.

Videos and photos taken in Allston, Natick, Lawrence, and other communities showed drivers attempting to drive through flooded roadways, pedestrians shielding themselves from the downpours, and first responders rescuing those who had been trapped in their vehicles.

See images and videos of the storm below: