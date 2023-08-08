scorecardresearch Skip to main content

See photos and videos of the severe weather sweeping through Eastern New England

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated August 8, 2023, 8 minutes ago
A woman navigated the flooded intersection of Ferry Street and Centre Street in Malden as a heavy rain fell.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A storm barreling through Massachusetts Tuesday brought torrential rain to many parts of the state as forecasters issued warnings of tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and flooding.

Videos and photos taken in Allston, Natick, Lawrence, and other communities showed drivers attempting to drive through flooded roadways, pedestrians shielding themselves from the downpours, and first responders rescuing those who had been trapped in their vehicles.

See images and videos of the storm below:

A suspected tornado touched down in Mattapoisett around 11 a.m. Tuesday and knocked down several trees and power lines, and damaged some homes, according to Town Administrator Michael C. Lorenco.Michael C. Lorenco
A man used a tent to cover himself as heavy rain fell in Malden. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

