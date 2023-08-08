Tornado, flooding hit Massachusetts as powerful storm races across the state

At one point during the storm’s rampage across central and eastern Massachusetts, the National Weather Service had warnings or watches for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, rip tides at coastal beaches and a special warning for mariners sailing in the region’s bays, out to Stellwagen Bank in the Atlantic.

While damage from flooding and downed trees was reported, no injuries or fatalities were linked to the storm system, officials said.

A powerful weather system roared across Massachusetts Tuesday generating at least one tornado in Mattapoisett, and deluging some communities with several inches of rain and flash flooding that temporarily shut down some major roads and side streets in multiple communities, officials said.

The weather service confirmed a tornado had hit Mattapoisett based on the findings of a team that surveyed the damage in the Plymouth County town.

“A survey team has confirmed a tornado in Mattapoisett, MA around 1130 AM,” forecaster wrote on social media. “The survey team is still investigating damage, and a more detailed statement on EF-rating, start & end times will be sent later today upon damage survey completion.”

Mattapoisett Town Administrator Michael C. Lorenco described the damage in a telephone interview with the Globe.

”I’m not a meteorologist, but there is extensive damage — trees down, some lines down on North Street and Acushnet Road. It looks like the possible path of a tornado,” Lorenco said Tuesday afternoon. ”We have no reported injuries that we know about at this time, but obviously, there are people at work right now.”

Officials in town are asking people to avoid the areas of town impacted by the storm damage, and travel detours were set up, he said. More details were available at the town website.

In Needham, the town was hit hard by heavy flooding that reached an underground power station on Chestnut Street knocked out power to downtown around noontime, according to Amy Haelsen, the town’s director of communications.

About 100 businesses lost power, and Needham’s town hall had to rely on an emergency backup to keep running, Haelsen said.

The power outage did not affect police and fire services, she said. During the storm, several areas -- including Great Plain Avenue and Highland Avenue -- were hit hard by flooding. Near Town Hall, a parking lot “looked like a river” due to the water rushing through the area, according to Haelson.

Town public works crews were out Tuesday afternoon assessing the damage to town streets, she said.

Town officials had not expected that Needham would be hit so hard by floodwaters, she said.”It’s just jaw dropping to see how quickly it accumulated in such a short amount of time,” Haelsen said.

Needham’s Public Services Administration Building was closed Tuesday due to heavy flooding at its entrance and in the facility’s parking lot at 500 Dedham Ave., according to Haelsen.

The town’s pools at the Rosemary Recreation Complex were also closed due to flooding, and will remain shut through Friday, Aug.11, she said.

It was unclear whether the pools would reopen for the weekend, she said. ”We are erring on the side of caution and it will be closed at minimum through Friday,” Haelsen said.

Eileen Baker, who has operated her Proud Mary Gift Shop on Great Plain Avenue for about five years, described watching waves of water wash over the sidewalk as cars drove down the flooded street Tuesday morning. ”I literally felt like I was on a beach,” Baker said. “It was literally waves coming up -- I’ve never seen anything like that.

”The waves crashed against the front of her business’s building, seeped in under the door, and down into the basement, where at least a few inches of water had collected.

Baker and an employee worked quickly to move stock before it was damaged by the water, and keep the business closed so no customers could come inside -- and risk letting in even more flooding, she said. At one point, the waves grew as tall as two or three feet, she said.

Separately, a flash flood warning remains in effect until Tuesday afternoon for portions of central and eastern Massachusetts in the wake of the powerful storm system.

The flash flood warning was issued earlier Tuesday by the weather service for Boston and parts of Norfolk, Middlesex, Essex and Worcester counties.

Flooding was also reported to the weather service in Barnstable, Hopkinton, Grafton, Framingham, Marlborough, Hudson and Wilmington on Tuesday.

Separately, the MBTA reported storm-related concerns at multiple locations on the Green Line and on the Haverhill commuter rail line where a train was halted at the Reading station due to debris on the tracks, Keolis posted on social media

Dry weather is predicted for Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

