After tornado warning, severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts’ South Coast until 10:15 a.m.

After a tornado warning was issued for a several towns in Central Massachusetts towns, forecasters issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the state’s South Coast.

The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in New Bedford, Fall River, and Warwick, R.I., until 10:15 a.m.

The tornado warning, which expired at 9:30 a.m., initially included Northborough, Oxford, and Westborough, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters later updated the warning to extend to Upton.