After tornado warning, severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts’ South Coast until 10:15 a.m.

After a tornado warning was issued for a several towns in Central Massachusetts towns, forecasters issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the state’s South Coast.
The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in New Bedford, Fall River, and Warwick, R.I., until 10:15 a.m.
The tornado warning, which expired at 9:30 a.m., initially included Northborough, Oxford, and Westborough, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters later updated the warning to extend to Upton.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including New Bedford MA, Fall River MA and Warwick RI until 10:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/0rsUX13AbW— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 8, 2023
Tornado Warning including Northborough MA, Oxford MA and Westborough MA until 9:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/YX3rN7405U— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 8, 2023
Tornado Warning continues for Northborough MA, Westborough MA and Upton MA until 9:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/2OxRiaiNLv— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 8, 2023
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her @amandakauf1.