Torrential rains, flooding possible in Eastern New England Tuesday morning before threats taper off this afternoon

A tornado warning, severe thunderstorm warnings, flood watches and warnings are part of our Tuesday morning. A juicy southerly flow of air has brought torrential rain to parts of Eastern New England. Some of the radar estimates are showing nearly 4 inches of rain has fallen in the areas where flooding is occurring.

Billowy cumulonimbus clouds are training northeast over eastern New England and producing heavy rain Tuesday morning. COD Weather

The heavy rain will continue to be a threat for the rest of the morning but tend to taper off this afternoon. There still could be a shower or a thunderstorm in the afternoon but these will be much more widely scattered and more of you will not see them than will. Severe weather is also possible through late morning and scattered about this afternoon. The afternoon storms will be much less widespread. The radar image from mid-morning below shows the intense line of rainfall over the region with the warmer colors indicative of the heaviest rainfall rates.