Torrential rains, flooding possible in Eastern New England Tuesday morning before threats taper off this afternoon

A tornado warning, severe thunderstorm warnings, flood watches and warnings are part of our Tuesday morning. A juicy southerly flow of air has brought torrential rain to parts of Eastern New England. Some of the radar estimates are showing nearly 4 inches of rain has fallen in the areas where flooding is occurring.
The heavy rain will continue to be a threat for the rest of the morning but tend to taper off this afternoon. There still could be a shower or a thunderstorm in the afternoon but these will be much more widely scattered and more of you will not see them than will. Severe weather is also possible through late morning and scattered about this afternoon. The afternoon storms will be much less widespread. The radar image from mid-morning below shows the intense line of rainfall over the region with the warmer colors indicative of the heaviest rainfall rates.
The good news is that for tomorrow we are looking at sunny skies to return and it will be quite a nice day to head to the beach. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s Wednesday afternoon and there’s no chance of any showers or storms. For Thursday it looks like a mix of clouds and sun and a pop-up shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. Temperatures will still be warm into the 80s and humidity will be moderate. Friday is nice and that should continue into Saturday but later in the weekend more showers and storms are once again possible although I don’t see a washout for the entire day.
Before this morning’s rain Boston had received 13.87 in of precipitation since June 1, climatological summer. This ranks the 10th wettest such period on record. Two years ago it was the 5th wettest. If you’re curious last year for the same amount of time only saw 3.07 in the sixth driest on record. That’s a lot of movement up and down.
