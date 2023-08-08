Trump and 3 GOP rivals campaign in N.H.

Trump, who still appears to be the Republican front-runner, is slated to speak in Windham. If his past performance is any indication, then he will surely claim his criminal indictments are badges of honor that show he’s sticking up for his supporters. That’s what he did when he last visited New Hampshire , in June, and it’s part of what has become his familiar playbook . (Keep an eye on Globe.com/NH for coverage of his event.)

The presidential campaign menagerie in New Hampshire will feature separate events on Tuesday with former president Donald Trump and three former governors challenging him for the GOP nomination.

Advertisement

A few things have changed since then. For one, he’s working with some fresh material. He was arraigned last week on his third indictment, this time over his efforts to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat, and prosecutors are urging a judge to limit what he and his legal team can share publicly about the case.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Trump is also facing more direct rebuttals from fellow GOP candidates — and it’s not just the Never Trumpers. His former vice president, Mike Pence, delivered a fairly stern message last week about the 2020 election, and Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida said directly that Trump lost. (DeSantis is trailing Trump in a distant second-place, and Pence just announced that he qualified for the first debate stage, as have seven others.)

Here’s where to hear from Trump and the three former governors on Tuesday:

The campaign stops won’t end on Tuesday, of course. Hutchinson will speak Wednesday at 8 a.m. at a meeting of the Pine Tree Public Policy Institute in Nashua. Christie will participate in a taping for WMUR’s “Conversation with the Candidate” series Wednesday afternoon, then he’ll join a town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Derry-Salem Elks Lodge.

New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary is less than six months away.

Advertisement

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.