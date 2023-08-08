We should learn more about Governor McKee’s big education plan today

The governor has made millions of dollars available to cities and towns who sign those compacts, and municipal leaders had until June 30 to submit proposals seeking anywhere from $50,000 to $400,000 to implement their plans. The idea is to give mayors and town managers more control over educational outcomes in their communities.

McKee announced in April that he wants districts to add 1 million hours of learning time to students’ schedules outside of the classroom to make up for learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 31 municipalities have signed non-binding compacts with the state agreeing to do so.

There are still far more questions than answers about Governor Dan McKee’s ambitious plan/goal to catch Massachusetts in student test scores by 2030 by expanding out-of-school learning time, but an announcement is expected later today about the first wave of funding that cities and towns could receive to bolster that effort.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

In an email Monday, Rhode Island Department of Education spokesman Victor Morente said the state plans to make a formal announcement about those awards today. He said the state also will release all the proposals that were submitted.

Advertisement

McKee has said the goal of his 365 Learning program is to match Massachusetts in test scores, dramatically reduce Rhode Island’s student absenteeism rates, and increase FAFSA applications (federal student aid for college and graduate school) as a way to encourage more students to seek credentials beyond a high school diploma.

What is less clear is how cities and towns will be held accountable for following through on any commitments they make as part of the program. As you might expect, McKee has been reluctant to suggest that cities and towns could be penalized financially for failing to improve outcomes. McKee spokeswoman Olivia DaRocha said the state is creating a “performance management database” to track learning hours, and McKee’s office plans to meet with mayors on a quarterly basis.

Advertisement

A nonprofit called Always Learning Rhode Island has also been created to provide technical expertise to cities and towns. That organization is run by former Blackstone Valley Prep CEO Jeremy Chiappetta, and counts Bob Walsh, the former executive director of the National Education Association Rhode Island, as one of its founding board members.

By the way, I wrote a column in April critical of McKee’s plan for its lack of urgency and accountability (similar opinion pieces ran in the Rhode Island Current and the Providence Journal). So the governor’s office tends to stiff-arm me when I have questions. In a recent interview with WPRO’s Matt Allen, McKee said that critics of his plan either don’t understand it or actively want it to fail. There is a third possibility: It may not be as great as he thinks it is. We’ll see.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via email Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.