Woman accused of assaulting BMC security with hypodermic needles

Syle has seven open cases in various Boston Municipal courts that includes charges of assault and battery on a police officer and assault and battery with bodily substance, Hayden said.

Jeannita Syle, 23, was arrested early Friday after scuffling with security while refusing to leave the hospital after she was treated for a dog bite and leading police on a foot chase , Hayden said.

A Cambridge woman who allegedly spit and threw hypodermic needles at security officers at Boston Medical Center and then lunged at police with a rusty piece of scrap metal has been jailed on three felony and two misdemeanor charges, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced in a statement Tuesday.

Syle’s new charges include three felonies for assault with hypodermic needles and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. She also faces two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, Roxbury Municipal Court records show.

“Using uncapped hypodermic [needles] as weapons is a serious offense and could have ended up triggering major consequences for anyone getting stuck,” Hayden said. “This incident illustrates just how unpredictable scenes can be, and just how unpredictable the threats to police and first responders at those scenes can be.”

Boston police on patrol in the area of Albany Street at about 3:25 a.m. saw security officers escort Syle across the street from the hospital where Syle threw her belongings at the security officers, spit, and picked up needles to throw at them, Hayden’s statement said.

When police officers moved in, Syle yelled, “I will machete you guys,” and pulled out “an item that appeared to be a machete, and swung it toward the officers,” Hayden said.

Syle lunged several times, prompting police officers to draw their guns and order Syle to drop the weapon, Hayden said.

Syle took off running down Albany Street toward the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, dropping a large piece of rusted metal on a media along the way, Hayden said.

Police apprehended Syle by following a path of blood from her dog bite that she left in her wake, Hayden said. She was returned to Boston Medical Center for evaluation of the injury, he said.

At an arraignment hearing later on Friday, Syle pleaded not guilty to the new charges.

Judge David Breen revoked Syle’s bail on the pending cases and ordered that she be held on $500 bail on the new charges.

Breen also ordered Syle to stay away from Boston Medical Center, except for a medical emergency.









