$1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the 3rd largest in US history

Lottery players will have another shot Tuesday night at a massive Mega Millions prize that ranks as the third-largest jackpot in US history.

The estimated $1.55 billion prize has been gradually building for months thanks to 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The last time someone won the game’s top prize was April 18.

Each drawing without a winner pushes the prize closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that someone in California won last year.