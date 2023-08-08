scorecardresearch Skip to main content

$1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the 3rd largest in US history

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated August 8, 2023, 33 minutes ago
An electronic sign advertises the Mega Millions and Power Ball jackpot amounts outside a convenience store on Aug. 7, in Silver Spring, Maryland.Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Lottery players will have another shot Tuesday night at a massive Mega Millions prize that ranks as the third-largest jackpot in US history.

The estimated $1.55 billion prize has been gradually building for months thanks to 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The last time someone won the game’s top prize was April 18.

Each drawing without a winner pushes the prize closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that someone in California won last year.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

The $1.55 billion payout would go to a winner who opts for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday's jackpot would be an estimated $757.2 million.

The money would be subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

