DeSantis upends campaign leadership as Trump looms and urgency grows

The reorganization — which includes a top official at the main pro-DeSantis super political action committee taking on an influential role inside the campaign — caps a turbulent period of layoffs, financial worries, and a shift in strategy for the Florida governor, who is increasingly banking on an Iowa-or-bust approach. While his supporters had hoped he would harness his success reshaping Florida into a conservative stronghold and put up a robust challenge to Trump, he has so far failed to live up to expectations.

For the third time in less than a month, DeSantis’ campaign announced a major restructuring, this time removing his embattled campaign manager, Generra Peck, and replacing her with a loyalist from his governor’s office, as he continues to search for a campaign team and a political message that can compete with former President Trump.

The urgency of the need to make cutbacks was underscored by a letter the DeSantis campaign received this week from the Federal Election Commission. The letter detailed $2.6 million in donations that were mismarked by the DeSantis campaign as for the primary election, but that could actually be used only for the general election.

For DeSantis, that means his campaign’s available cash for the primary entering July was significantly less than the $9.2 million his financial report initially showed, and closer to $6.6 million (a campaign aide said some money could be reallocated and still be used for the primary). Even that figure is most likely rosier than reality, because several key vendors did not show up on the books at all.

Taking over the campaign is James Uthmeier, the governor’s chief of staff, who is one of his most trusted advisers but has little campaign experience. In another significant move, David Polyansky, one of the architects of the early-state strategy at Never Back Down, the pro-DeSantis super PAC, is moving from that outside group to the campaign. Peck is staying on as the campaign’s chief strategist. The Messenger earlier reported the staffing moves.

DeSantis’ campaign has made successive rounds of changes in recent weeks that have been an enduring distraction as he tries to reverse his decline in polls. He has taken two bus trips in Iowa in the last two weeks — both organized by his super PAC, in another cost-cutting move — and another trip is planned for later this week, as he works to fulfill his promise to visit all 99 of the state’s counties.

But so far, DeSantis and his message have failed to connect with Republican primary voters. After winning reelection in a landslide last year, DeSantis built his 2024 candidacy on the idea that he was a more electable Republican than Trump and the type of politician who could actually accomplish what he promised, based on his record in Florida.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll showed that Republican voters viewed Trump — not DeSantis — as the stronger candidate against President Biden, and as the Republican contender more likely to “get things done.”

DeSantis has labored to find a way to cut into Trump’s support without alienating his supporters, stopping short of full-throated denunciations of the former president, even when Trump was indicted last week over his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

“I feel like Republicans want an alternative to Trump and DeSantis was sort of it — and then they made a summary judgment that ‘no, it’s not him,’” said Rick W. Tyler, a Republican strategist who has worked on past presidential campaigns and who opposes Trump’s nomination. “He’s clearly an intelligent person. But he has no idea how to run for president and no idea how to beat Trump because treating Trump as unexploded ordnance doesn’t work. We know that doesn’t work.”

Some bullish supporters of DeSantis said the changing of the guard could reinvigorate his campaign before the first debate in Milwaukee in two weeks, an event seen as increasingly crucial to his chances of a turnaround. It is not clear if Trump will attend.

“If you’re leading by 50 and 60 and 70 points, do you do that or not?” Trump asked the crowd at an event Tuesday in New Hampshire. “I don’t know. Should I?”

Last year, Peck, 36, oversaw DeSantis’ overwhelming reelection as governor, making herself an invaluable confidante to the governor and his wife, Casey. But she had never worked on a presidential campaign, much less run one. Uthmeier, 35, appears to have even less direct political experience than Peck, underscoring the degree to which DeSantis values personal loyalty and how the DeSantises’ trust often matters most.

Uthmeier, who previously worked in the Trump administration and as general counsel to DeSantis, as well as a lawyer in the Washington office of the law firm Jones Day, said in a statement that “people have written Governor DeSantis’ obituary many times” but that his boss “has proven that he knows how to win.”

The arrival of Polyansky, who is an expert in Iowa politics and who has worked closely for years with the super PAC’s main strategist, Jeff Roe, is seen as a major change, as well. The super PAC and the campaign have had some tensions over strategy, and Polyansky will bring Roe’s thoughts about the campaign and its messaging into its top levels.