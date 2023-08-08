Former Vermont officer accused of pepper spraying handcuffed man pleads guilty to assault

Joel Daugreilh allegedly used pepper spray on a suspect who was handcuffed in a holding cell at the St. Albans police station in November 2017, according to the Office of the Vermont Attorney General. Daugreilh later resigned from the St. Albans Police Department.

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — A former Vermont police officer accused of pepper spraying a handcuffed man has pleaded guilty to simple assault

The attorney general’s office initially decided not to prosecute him but then reopened the investigation in 2020.

Daugreilh pleaded guilty on Monday and his sentence was deferred. A judge placed him on six months of probation and mandated 40 hours of community service.