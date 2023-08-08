Pence says he’s now met the qualifications for the first Republican debate

Pence becomes the eighth candidate to announce qualification for the first debate, joining former president Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

According to his campaign, Pence has amassed 40,000 unique donors, checking off the final debate requirement set by the Republican National Committee.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former vice president Mike Pence announced Tuesday he has qualified for the first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential cycle, securing the required number of donors with just two weeks until candidates gather in Milwaukee.

Advertisement

Trump, who is polling far ahead of his rivals, has indicated he is not inclined to join the debate.

Pence had long ago met the RNC’s polling requirements for the Aug. 23 debate — at least 1 percent in three high-quality national polls or a mix of national and early-state polls, between July 1 and Aug. 21 — but struggled to notch the mandated number of donors.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Both Pence and his advisers had expressed confidence that he would meet that qualification, but his fund-raising appeals intensified as the prospect loomed that he might not make the stage.

He got a boost in attention last week in the form of a newly unsealed federal indictment that outlined criminal charges filed against Trump in connection with the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Highlighting Pence’s central role to the case, the indictment was informed, in part, by notes that the then-vice president kept of his conversations with Trump in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump tried to pressure Pence to go along with his attempt to keep the two men in power. In one episode, Trump is alleged to have told Pence that he was “too honest” for rejecting Trump’s false claims that Pence had the power to stop congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

Blue Dog Coalition looks to get its bite back

Representative Jared Golden has never really been into labels.

His liberal colleagues have called the Maine lawmaker a conservative and unreliable partner in the Democratic cause. Republicans have targeted him as an extremist, too tied to the party line.

But to Golden, and many Mainers, he’s a little bit of everything. A constituent once called him a ‘’progressive conservative Marine.’’ And if he ever has doubts about the political path he’s taken, he looks at a thank-you note from a constituent that he keeps in his congressional office.

‘’Please know that you have been able to unite my (very large) politically divided family,’’ the card reads. ‘’Your dedication and hard work are greatly appreciated.’’

Not fitting squarely into a box has often been a lonely endeavor for Golden. But following a pair of shocking wins last year in reliably conservative districts often ignored by Democrats, freshmen Representatives Mary Peltola of Alaska and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington have joined forces with Golden in taking over the once-powerful Blue Dog Coalition.

The Blue Dog Coalition at its peak boasted 70 members, made up of more moderate Democrats who focused on fiscal stability, national security, and working across the aisle to reach common goals - ideals that often led them to spar with the majority of their colleagues who have slowly inched further to the political left. Now, the three young leaders are hoping they can recruit more like-minded candidates, reestablish the power of the group now made up of just 10 lawmakers and challenge the idea that Democrats’ fundamental values can attract only a particular set of voters.

Advertisement

‘’It’s about creating a caucus where you’re free to represent your district and still be a Democrat because of the shared values that we still have with everyone else in our caucus, despite our differences,’’ Golden said during a joint interview with Gluesenkamp Perez and Peltola in his office last month.

This new generation of leaders - all three are younger than 50 years old and two are women of color - are hoping to change how the Blue Dogs are perceived within the broader caucus. While members of the group are more socially liberal than the lawmakers who founded it 30 years ago, the group as a whole has often been seen as a home for agitators who push for restrictive policies many deem out of touch with the mainstream Democratic Party.

The trio argues that their wins should be seen less as an affront to the party, but instead as an example of how Democrats can expand the electoral map and regain their reputation as a ‘’big tent party.’’ They all bring the perspective of having won in districts carried by then-president Trump in 2020.

‘’I do not think that, at its core, the trades community and rural communities are truly in the long term as well-served by modern Republican ideology. I believe it really is the Democratic Party that, in our history, believed in your rights to organize, the dignity of work,’’ Gluesenkamp Perez said.

Advertisement

‘’Those are the things that we want to see return. It’s not just about flipping seats for us. It’s about the long work of turning the train around and getting back to place-based politics and not focus grouped, Twitterati agendas.’’

WASHINGTON POST

Biden expands protections around Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Declaring it good “not only for Arizona but for the planet,” President Biden on Tuesday signed a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon, turning the decades-long visions of Native American tribes and environmentalists into reality.

Coming as Biden is on a three-state Western trip, the move will help preserve about 1,562 square miles to the north and south of Grand Canyon National Park. It encompasses canyons, plateaus, and tributaries that feed a range of plants and wildlife, including bison, elk, desert bighorn sheep and rare species of cactus. It is Biden’s fifth monument designation.

Tribes in Arizona have been pushing the president to use his authority under the Antiquities Act of 1906 to create a new national monument called Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni. “Baaj Nwaavjo” means “where tribes roam,” for the Havasupai people, while “I’tah Kukveni” translates to “our footprints,” for the Hopi tribe.

“Preserving these lands is good, not only for Arizona but for the planet,” said Biden, who spoke with a mountain vista behind him using a handheld mic to counter the wind and wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses to shield him from the sunshine. “It’s good for the economy. It’s good for the soul of the nation.”

Advertisement

The president tied the designation to his administration’s larger push to combat climate change and noted this summer’s extreme heat, which has been especially punishing in places like Phoenix. He said extreme heat was responsible for more deaths than other natural disasters like floods and hurricanes but added, “None of this need be inevitable.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Harris announces rules that boost pay on federal projects

PHILADELPHIA — Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced changes to labor rules that could give higher wages to construction workers on federal projects.

In a speech in Philadelphia, Harris said the Labor Department has provided the first update in decades to the Davis-Bacon Act of 1931, a law that requires the payment of prevailing local wages on public works.

“Many workers are paid much less than they deserve, much less than the value of their work,” Harris said. “And not just by a little. In some cases, by thousands of dollars a year. And that is wrong.”

The new rule is something of a return to the past in that it will use the definition of prevailing wage that the Labor Department previously used from 1935 to 1983, likely raising the hourly earnings of contractors and subcontractors.

More than 1 million construction workers with jobs on roughly $200 billion worth of federally supported projects will benefit, the Democratic vice president’s office said in an emailed statement.

ASSOCIATED PRESS











