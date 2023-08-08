Trump campaign becomes a road show for his defense

“There was never a second of any day I didn’t believe the election was rigged,” he told a roaring crowd in Windham, N.H., on Tuesday, directly addressing the questions about his state of mind after the 2020 election that will be central as prosecutors attempt to prove he broke the law while trying to hold onto power. “It was a rigged election, and it was a stolen, disgusting election.”

In court, the fleet of lawyers representing former president Donald Trump in his three criminal indictments is assembling a multilayered defense, hoping that legal maneuvers and claims about his intent, his free speech rights, and his bookkeeping practices can stave off conviction.

Audience members clapped for Donald Trump at Windham High School on Tuesday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

As Trump campaigns in the shadow of the three criminal cases — which he hinted Tuesday could increase to four by next week as a state investigation continues in Georgia — he is mixing his campaign and legal defense in a way that is wholly unprecedented in American politics in an attempt for each to buttress the other. He moans from the stump about the indictments, which also include federal charges of mishandling documents and a New York hush money case, depicting the efforts of prosecutors as abuses of power by the Biden administration, then openly revels in how those complaints seem to galvanize voters to his side.

“Every time you get indicted, I like to check the polls,” he said Tuesday, as some 1,900 people in the high school gymnasium burst into laughter. “One more indictment, and I think this election’s over.”

Left unsaid is that he appears to be relying on getting enough voters to first crown him the Republican nominee and then send him back to the White House, which would likely allow him and his allies to gum up the prosecutions. If he sees the electorate as the ultimate jury with the power to acquit, then his public defense may ultimately become more important than the one his lawyers are laying out in hearings and briefs.

“I think the only strategy they’ve shown so far is to try to delay, and hope he’s elected president and try to pardon himself or drop the prosecution,” Benjamin Ginsberg, a Republican election lawyer who has strongly objected to his party’s embrace of Trump, said in an interview before the latest indictment came down last week.

Trump’s willingness to fight the charges in public has already caught the attention of prosecutors and the judges overseeing his case.

“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” Trump wrote Friday in a post on his social media network, TruthSocial, which some construed as a threat to possible witnesses. Hours later, prosecutors flagged it in a motion urging the judge to issue a protective order that would limit what the former president can share publicly about the case. The judge in the case has scheduled a hearing on the order for Friday.

As the first-in-the-nation primary state, New Hampshire will be an early test of voters’ willingness to come to his defense. On Tuesday, undeterred by rain, they trudged up the hilly driveway to Windham High School, eager to show just how deeply their support endures.

“He helped us out the last time he was in . . . now we’re helping in a way,” by showing consistent support, said Jay Diperna, 49, of Hillsboro.

Yet even the diehard supporters do not see their votes for Trump as being directly connected to bailing him out of his legal troubles.

Calico Traynor, 25, who works in retail and lives in Chester, N.H., said the indictments are “just another tactic.” But reelecting Trump is not for the sake of sorting out “his own personal indictments,” said Traynor, whose red lipstick matched her MAGA hat. Rather, she said, it’s about “uprooting corruption that brought this on,” which will require changing up leadership in federal agencies.

Trump will “clean house” if elected, predicted John Zamperini, 65, of Gilmanton, N.H., who recently retired from his job driving a truck.

“We the people” are footing the bill for Trump’s prosecutors, said Zamperini, who said he donated to the Trump campaign once a couple years ago. Zamperini said he’d rather see tax dollars go “to Mr. Trump so he can protect himself.”

The rally was Trump’s first since he was indicted on Aug. 1 in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He faces one count each of conspiracy to defraud the government and conspiracy to disenfranchise voters and two counts of obstructing a congressional proceeding. And in late July, he was charged with additional counts in the classified documents case for his alleged involvement in an effort to delete security footage.

As he took the podium, complaining first about a fan in front of him and later that the humid gymnasium was too hot, he tore into prosecutors at every level.

“Disgraceful!” someone yelled from the crowd as Trump began to speak again about the indictment. “Never quit!” yelled another supporter.

Trump spoke Tuesday in Windham, N.H. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Trump baselessly accused the Georgia prosecutor, who is investigating his alleged effort to convince the secretary of state there to “find” him more votes, of being a “racist.” And he depicted routine moves by federal prosecutors to prevent him from speaking publicly about evidence that is typically secret at this point in a criminal proceeding as an attempt to unfairly silence him.

“They don’t want me to speak about it, whereas I have freedom of speech,” Trump told the crowd, before complaining about the complications of managing a campaign schedule alongside three criminal trials.

“How can my corrupt political opponent, crooked Joe Biden, put me on trial during an election campaign that I’m winning by a lot, but forcing me nevertheless to spend time and money away from the campaign trail in order to fight bogus made-up accusations and charges?” he said.

“I’m sorry, I won’t be able to go to Iowa today. I won’t be able to go to New Hampshire today because I’m sitting in a courtroom on bullshit because his attorney general charged me,” he added.

At that, the crowd leapt to their feet and applauded.

Some of Trump’s opponents have tried to use the indictments against him, but they are not polling well. During a town hall Tuesday evening at Colby-Sawyer College in New London, N.H., former New Jersey governor Chris Christie sarcastically recited Trump’s claims that he’s being prosecuted because he’s standing up for his supporters. Christie, who just returned from a trip to war-torn Ukraine, drew laughs from the audience of about 120 people.

“As I’m walking around Ukraine,” Christie said, “he’s waltzing into a courtroom in Washington, D.C., to tell us that he’s being indicted for us. For us! How lucky are we that we have such a selfless, magnanimous leader.”

But back at the Trump rally, Dan Hayward, 64, a retired teacher from Hudson, N.H., called the indictments “fake” and a “politically motivated attack.”

But asked whether it was important to reelect Trump to help him battle his legal troubles, Hayward said, “That’s not what it’s about.”

“It’s to make the country better,” he added.

“And as the sign says,” Hayward said while walking into the auditorium, gesturing to the slogan on the red baseball cap in his hand, “he won.”













































Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her @jessbidgood. Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.