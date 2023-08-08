Any regrets?

Thank you for your editorial criticizing Representatives Jake Auchincloss and Seth Moulton of Massachusetts for their votes on an absurd and politically motivated conservative addition to a defense bill targeting critical race theory and the military (”For Moulton and Auchincloss, a counterproductive vote on defense bill amendment,” Opinion, Aug. 7). Texas Representative Chip Roy’s legislation was not only unnecessary but harmful, introducing a repressive Florida-type agenda into the US House of Representatives. One has to ask, given this and other votes, whether the Globe regrets its endorsement of Auchincloss (my representative) in his original race against more talented and progressive opponents.

Gerald M. Tuckman