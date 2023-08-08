Hotel Buckminster and ‘lost Boston’

The venerable Hotel Buckminster in Kenmore Square was briefly Boston’s own Hotel California (”Activists, builders square off over Kenmore hotel,” Page A1, Aug. 7). In early 1968, the local organizers of the McCarthy for President campaign found the empty space in the hotel that had previously been home to George Wein’s Storyville jazz club. Our enthusiasm and imagination knew no bounds back then. We were willing to try anything that was legitimate and legal, if not necessarily profitable.

A flier advertising the entertainment at Storyville, a supper club once located inside the recently closed Hotel Buckminster. Flier

In quick order, a short-term rental was arranged; vacuums, brooms, and mops were employed by a corps of volunteers; a large sign was erected on the building; refreshment vendors donated food and drink; and the nightclub known as Eugene’s was born, dedicated to raising funds for the Eugene McCarthy presidential campaign. Local and national performers, both jazz and folk, donated their time to perform, with ardent McCarthy supporters eagerly donating their money for admission and refreshments. It was magical and euphoric, another manifestation of what some contemporaries called a “childrens’ crusade,” but oh, so briefly.