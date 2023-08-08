Politicians must take climate challenges seriously

Bill Golden raises a critical point about climate change’s impact on the Boston metropolitan region (”Mass. needs a coastal resiliency action plan to mitigate climate change. Now.” Opinion, Aug. 7). Solid neighborhood planning for rising oceans, extreme rainfall and heat, and other threats is necessary but is likely insufficient to protect us. Rivers and estuaries will overrun their banks; stormwater systems will prove inadequate; and protections built in one neighborhood or municipality may very well threaten others. We need certainty about sequencing and timing of needed investments, environmental protections (will we continue to lose needed marshes?), a focus on environmental justice communities, asset management plans, and other dimensions.

The challenge is far more than coastal protection. The environmental systems that we all live within and among must be analyzed and properly enhanced if the Boston metropolitan area is to thrive over the next 50 years and beyond. I hope political leaders will take Golden’s suggestion seriously.