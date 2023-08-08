Lizzo should remind us all that we never really know the celebrities we admire

“Everything she’s done for Black women, for curvy people in general, for the queer community, bringing power to all those communities, it just feels like a waste. Those communities really need to be uplifted,” Tasha Shanade, a Lizzo fan, told NBC News. “All the good she’s done, it will always be overshadowed by this.”

Lizzo built her Grammy-winning career on enduring pop hooks, affirming take-no-mess lyrics, and, as a self-described “fat Black woman,” being an advocate for body positivity. That she’s being sued by three former dancers accusing her of fostering a toxic work environment — including sexual harassment and weight shaming — is devastating to fans trying to reconcile these allegations with Lizzo’s public persona.

What shouldn’t be overshadowed is a lesson that clearly needs to be repeated again: Adoring a celebrity doesn’t mean knowing them beyond their carefully cultivated image. To believe otherwise is an invitation to confusion and heartbreak.

In a statement last week, Lizzo, known for such hits as “Good as Hell” and “About Damn Time,” denied the women’s accusations, which she called “gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing.”

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world,” she wrote. “I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

On her tours and in her Emmy-winning television show, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” Lizzo reinforced body acceptance as a central part of her brand, offering opportunities to women often overlooked within the traditionally narrow parameters of beauty. In the show’s trailer, she says, “Girls that look like me don’t get representation. Time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself.”

Two of the women she found — Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams — toured as part of Lizzo’s dance team. Both were fired earlier this year; they, along with a third woman, Noelle Rodriguez, who appeared in Lizzo’s “Rumors” video in 2021, are the plaintiffs in the suit against the singer. She resigned this year.

After the lawsuit made headlines, Sophia Nahli Allison, an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker, wrote on Instagram that after only two weeks she quit working with Lizzo on a documentary. She is not suing the singer but called Lizzo “a narcissistic bully” who has “built her brand off lies.”

Ron Zambrano, who is representing the three women, said in a statement that their allegations seem “to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly.” According to Genius, the annotated lyrics site, Lizzo has already lost about 200,000 of her 13.3 million Instagram followers since the lawsuit became public.

In the age of Swifties, Stylers, and the BeyHive, fandom has become akin to identity. But building a life around a celebrity seems a bad bet. People are smitten with what that person and their team of publicists want us to see — a curated image that can conceal more complicated, even disturbing truths.

For decades, Bill Cosby eliminated any daylight between his carefully crafted facade as a happily married father of five and Cliff Huxtable, the happily married father of five on “The Cosby Show.” When some in the media used the phrase “America’s Dad,” it canonized not just the affable doctor he played on TV, but Cosby himself. So when decades of sexual assault allegations against Cosby finally garnered attention in 2014, it was hard for many to believe that the Cosby they thought they knew could be culpable.

Even after his 2018 conviction and three- to 10-year prison sentence for sexual assault (later overturned on a legal technicality in 2021), some were still so emotionally invested in Cosby’s facade that it was easier to believe that the more than 50 women who accused Cosby of sexual misconduct were liars.

Lizzo is not facing any criminal charges. But her new legal problems recall an earlier suit stemming from a 2019 incident with a food delivery driver. After her order did not arrive at the Boston hotel where she was staying, Lizzo claimed in a since-deleted tweet that the driver “stole my food” and posted the woman’s photo. Though Lizzo later apologized and acknowledged that the order screwup was her own fault, the woman, who said she was harassed and feared for her “physical safety,” sued. In 2021, that lawsuit was dismissed, but it left an impression of Lizzo as someone who punches down at those who are less powerful.

Lizzo has sold millions of albums, filled concert arenas, and burnished her image as a champion for underdogs. But that reputation may be marred not only by accusations that she’s an abusive boss, but also a fraud.

To represent her, Lizzo hired Hollywood attorney Marty Singer, dubbed by the Los Angeles Times as “the man celebrities call when a career is skidding toward scandal.” Now the woman whose breakout song was “Truth Hurts” joins a client list that has included Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen — and Bill Cosby.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.