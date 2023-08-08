As Springfield factory gets more time to finish subway trains, T riders deserve more information

As expectations go, it’s a major reset. Under the original contract, the rail company promised to build and deliver 152 Orange Line cars by January 2022. To date, 94 cars have been delivered, said T spokesperson Joe Pesaturo. Delivery of the rest is now expected by December 2023. The company also promised to build and deliver 252 Red Line cars by September 2023. To date, 12 have been delivered, Pesaturo said. The full fleet of new Red Line cars won’t be delivered until September 2026.

Talk about a transit agency in search of a euphemism to explain a debacle. As reported by CommonWealth magazine, the MBTA has “reset expectations” for delivery of the new Orange and Red Line cars that are being manufactured in the Springfield factory that was built by Chinese rail company CRRC MA.

The T is trying to make the best of a bad situation. Meanwhile, the state should also be learning from this fiasco so that it doesn’t happen again.

The original contract dates back to 2014 and the administration of former governor Deval Patrick. The company, which was the low bidder by about $155 million, had never before built a factory, trained a workforce, or assembled a train car in the United States. The contract was expanded in 2017 during the administration of former governor Charlie Baker. Once delivery began in 2019, problems with the railcars were quickly reported, from “uncommon noise” to a battery explosion, derailment, loose brake bolts, and electrical arcing issues. Production has also been delayed, the company said, by supply chain issues connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. In December 2022, Mark DeVitto, the MBTA’s deputy director of vehicle engineering, sent a series of letters to CRRC saying the company had “completely abandoned its core responsibilities” and outlining a number of production lapses, with several connected to safety. A Globe report from last January also described a dysfunctional, poorly managed, and toxic workplace.

The new, adjusted timeline comes after the administration of Governor Maura Healey put together a team of experts from LTK Engineering and other consultants to identify ways to expedite the railcar delivery. In response to questions from the editorial board about what the consultants found at the Springfield factory, a spokesperson for Healey didn’t give specifics about what went wrong but said her team and the company had “stabilized the production line, ensuring coordination across each stage of the process and reducing the repetition of work.”

There is now an “integrated management team” at CRRC, and the company has also hired a consultant “to provide experience with North American rail vehicle manufacturing.” The T’s engineering department now meets twice daily with CRRC management “in order to identify bottlenecks” and holds another weekly meeting with CRRC representatives.

This is welcome oversight, but the overall lack of transparency behind these “reset expectations” is hard to ignore. It seems the Healey administration doesn’t want to publicly document what was going on at the factory that required all the changes the administration has announced.

Addressing the revised delivery timeline, Jim Aloisi, a transit advocate and consultant who served as secretary of transportation from 2008 to 2009, told the editorial board: “I think most people have reset expectations on this a while ago. The reality is that a poor procurement decision made by the Patrick administration leaves the T with no leverage to either get out of the deal or meaningfully accelerate production of fully functional trains.” Regarding the quest for more detailed information, Aloisi said: “More transparency is always welcome. Especially as this ought to be a cautionary tale for future large procurements like this.”

State Representative William Straus, who chairs the Legislature’s joint committee on transportation, also suggests that an entity other than the MBTA should handle future procurement and major construction projects. “They have more than enough on their plate to handle delivery of reliable and safe transit, and to me the real question is whether procurement should be done by the T at all,” Straus said.

Beyond resetting expectations for this contract, the lessons learned from this should be publicly addressed, along with the fix for future contracting decisions.

