Yes, why is the state foreclosure law still being enforced?

I write to thank the Globe for its editorial, “The state tax foreclosure law is unconstitutional. So why is it being enforced?” (Opinion, Aug. 4). The editorial concerned the extraordinary unfairness of a standing law in the Commonwealth that allows the taking of the entire proceeds of property sales when municipalities seek payment of overdue taxes. As the editorial board point out, the US Supreme Court recently declared a similar law in Minnesota to be unconstitutional, and the only reason Massachusetts can keep its law on the books — for now — is that no legal case has challenged it here.

Anyone can see the disgrace of laws like these and can guess at the reasons municipalities keep using such laws (windfall money, disincentives). But why does our Legislature still enable the taking of so much money from people of modest means? This one, a low-hanging piece of overripe fruit if ever I saw one, would be hard to oppose — if brought to a vote.