Being paired with Linus Ullmark on Bruins has a hold on Jeremy Swayman

The pair’s postgame emphatic embraces became something teammates — and fans — took great pleasure in during Boston’s record-setting 2022-23 season.

The Bruins goaltender, fresh off an arbitration award of $3.475 million for the 2023-24 season, is excited about strengthening his partnership with Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark, with whom he shares a net and tight friendship.

“It’s one of the most incredible things I’ve ever experienced and that doesn’t happen without the fan base that Boston has. I truly believe that,” Swayman said Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena. “And it’s definitely grown around the entire community of hockey worldwide now, which is insane to think about.”

The ritual was born out of mutual respect.

“It’s more than just, ‘The Show.’ It’s truly internal and we love each other,” Swayman said. “We understand how hard it is to win games in this league. And to see the endless support these fans have given us is something that gives us motivation.”

The Bruins have $8.475 in salary-cap space committed to the goalie position (Ullmark earns $5 million), but Swayman expressed confidence that the pair, which combined to win the Jennings Trophy after allowing an NHL-low 2.06 goals against average, will continue to thrive.

“There’s nothing separating that guy and I, so that’s going to be something I’m really excited about [I’m] really looking forward to being back in action with him again,” Swayman said Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena.

Swayman, 24, said the balance between support and competitiveness is what makes the netminder’s relationship so strong.

“That’s what makes it so special is that if we didn’t have that, we’d be [upset] at each other because that wouldn’t elevate our game,” said Swayman, who posted a 24-6-4 mark last season. “And that’s something that we really take seriously, is that [if] I’m not competing as hard [our] he’s not competing as hard in practice [and] we know that if we slump in the game, the other guy’s going take that net and that’s what’s going elevate our level every single game.”

He’s aware that that might not be a concept everyone is familiar with, but he believes that internal competition at the position is what makes the entire team better.

“So that kind of mentality that we’ve had has taken care of itself because we know that if we compete with each other to the highest level, we’re going to give our team a chance to win any given night,” said Swayman.

As for the arbitration process, Swayman said he understood it was just business and there’s no animosity between the sides. Swayman had sought $4.8 million, while the Bruins submitted a $2 million figure. The award was essentially a split down the middle.

“I’m here today and I am a Boston Bruin, and I couldn’t be happier,” Swayman said. “There’s no ill will on the process because I understand I’m not the first player to go through it and I’m not the last, but I definitely [don’t] wish it on any of my friends and teammates moving forward and I don’t want to do it ever again. I’m grateful I went through it. I’m glad we got it done, because I’m a Boston Bruin at the end of the day.”

There’s plenty of changes to the Bruins’ roster in the offseason, the biggest being the retirement of captain Patrice Bergeron. Swayman said the likely Hall of Famer may be gone but the imprint he left on the organization and the younger players will continue.

“We’re going to do everything we can to honor his legacy and make sure we do everything we can to be, great humans, great Boston Bruins, and good hockey players,” he said.

Swayman said he’s spent most of his summer in Boston training but has mixed in some fun as well, including a trip to Western Canada and some quick trips to Maine and New Hampshire. He also attended teammate Charlie McAvoy’s wedding over the weekend and couldn’t hide a smile when asked about the video circulating on social media of Bergeron and longtime linemate Brad Marchand dancing at the nuptials.

“They didn’t miss a beat, huh?” said Swayman. “We were on the dance floor all night . . . Seeing the boys dance was definitely a highlight of the weekend.”

