Chaim Bloom weighs in with his support of Alex Cora’s benching of Alex Verdugo

The combination of a mobbing by the Blue Jays in a three-game sweep and Saturday’s convulsive drama surrounding Alex Verdugo’s tardy arrival and subsequent benching by manager Alex Cora represented a low point. How did the front office view the matter, and what implications might cumulative frustrations about Verdugo’s preparations have for the team?

“Obviously, it had an impact. Saturday was a tough day. That’s no secret,” said Bloom. “It was something that was tough for a lot of people. I think for Dugie, seeing the effects of that was [also] tough for him. Now we see how he responds going forward.”

Advertisement

The incident was not the first time that Verdugo’s pregame preparation had raised eyebrows. When he was a rookie with the Dodgers in 2017, Verdugo missed the team bus and arrived late for pregame work. When he got to the ballpark, then-teammate Rich Hill criticized him in plain view of teammates and media members.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Sox were aware of that incident and additional instances where the Dodgers coaching staff had been frustrated by Verdugo’s pre-game preparations at the time they acquired the outfielder as the centerpiece of the Mookie Betts blockbuster.

Bloom said the Sox viewed Verdugo as a “work in progress” who was still learning to balance his preparation with team expectations in Los Angeles. How would Bloom describe Verdugo’s progress in that regard over four seasons in Boston?

“There have been ups and downs. No question,” said Bloom. “I think really over the course of time he’s been here, we’ve continued to see him push that top end higher. We really saw it during the first half of this year [when Verdugo hit .303/.374/.468 through 80 games]. We saw him take to heart some of the messages that he got at the end of last season, put them into practice this offseason, and come into spring training and into this season in a place that I think was better than any he had been in before.

Advertisement

“There’s going to be ups and downs in the game. I don’t think it’s fair to expect him or anybody to sustain a certain level of performance without any kind of interruption,” he added. “Over the course of your career, as you find out more and more about how good you can be, you also find out more about what it takes to sustain it. I think that’s part of the process here.”

How would Bloom describe Verdugo’s reliability as a member of the Red Sox?

“Dugie is a phenomenally talented player. He will be the first to tell you he’s got some things to work on,” said Bloom. “What he has to work on is different from what some other guys have to work on. But the bottom line is we should be here to help all our players work on whatever it is they need to improve. Sometimes, that’s between the lines and sometimes it’s a question of preparation and routine. And, he’s talked about that.

“It’s something he takes to heart and something that he’s working to be more consistent on,” Bloom continued. “We know what he can do when he’s on the field. We know how much he cares about winning, how much he loves this place, how much he soaks up this environment. That’s not something you can say about everybody. It’s a really important trait. Anybody who you want to succeed in Boston or really any big market, and he has it. And it’s on us to help him work on some of the other things that he needs to improve.”

Advertisement

While Saturday was the most dramatic instance of Verdugo’s preparation becoming a source of team frustration, it wasn’t the first. That said, Bloom downplayed the notion that the relationship with the outfielder had reached a point that will compel a trade.

“There’s a lot of players that can contribute in different ways and there’s also different challenges with any number of players,” said Bloom. “If you let yourself become an organization that can only have a certain type of player, can only have players that fit in certain buckets, you’re not going to be the organization you should be, especially in Boston.

“This is a place where there are a lot of different types of talents and different types of personalities and people with different strengths and weaknesses that have succeeded here and been championship players here,” he added. “What they had in common was that enjoyed this environment. They weren’t afraid of this environment, weren’t afraid of the pressures that it brings.

“And so if we cut ourselves off from players who we may have to help in certain ways, who may have certain rough edges that we have to help them work on, we’re just not going to be as good as we should be. I think over time, if that’s the approach the organization had taken, it might not have had the success that it had.”

Advertisement

That statement doesn’t rule out the possibility of a trade this winter, but does suggest that Bloom and the Sox are willing to deal with “rough edges” if they believe that a) having the player is more valuable to the team than trading him and b) those rough edges can be reshaped. It would now seem to be in Verdugo’s hands to prove both propositions over the duration of the 2023 season.

“I do think he understands what was disruptive about it and understands why it was upsetting,” said Bloom. “Obviously, he’s got a good bit of time here to show how he’s going to respond.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.