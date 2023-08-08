No. 2 overall draft pick to start for Texans in preseason opener against Patriots

Stroud, the former Ohio State quarterback, put up impressive numbers for the Buckeyes last year, logging 3,688 passing yards and throwing for 41 touchdowns. He completed 66 percent of his passes and threw just six interceptions in 2022. Stroud led his team to a playoff appearance against the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans announced on Monday this past draft’s No. 2 pick will start over Davis Mills to begin the preseason. Mills has started a combined 26 regular season games for Houston since 2021.

The Patriots’ defense will get an early test by facing Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in their first preseason game on Thursday.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old is anticipated to be the Texans’ next franchise quarterback. He will get a chance at kickstarting that process versus New England at Gillette Stadium this week.

“Stroud is doing a great job, and he’s improving just like we asked all of our guys,” Ryans said.

Ryans also said he would not announce a regular-season starter until the quarterbacks face other teams during the preseason. He will not base a decision on how they perform against their defensive teammates at practice.

“That’s when you can really judge on where a guy is based on game situations,” Ryans said on Stroud. “Practice is one thing, but guys have to get out and get the real competition in a game.”

While we don’t know which players will be starting for New England on defense, head coach Bill Belichick insinuated to reporters on Tuesday that starters will not see a lot of action against Houston.

“The players who are the least experienced will get the most playing time,” Belichick said.