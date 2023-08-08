scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Sun 81, Storm 69

DeWanna Bonner stars as Connecticut Sun win third straight game

By Associated PressUpdated August 8, 2023, 13 minutes ago
DeWanna Bonner posted 21 points in a Sun win on Tuesday.Steph Chambers/Getty

DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points, Alyssa Thomas had 16 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 steals and the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 81-69.

Rebecca Allen added 13 points and Tiffany Hayes scored 10 for Connecticut (21-7), which has won three straight games.

Bonner finished with four 3-pointers on just six attempts and scored 14 points in the final five minutes of the first half, including a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer for a 50-34 lead.

Seattle scored just 14 points in the second quarter. Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb each scored 11 points for Seattle (7-21), which continues its four-game homestand on Thursday. Ezi Magbegor had 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 8 points and 12 rebounds.

