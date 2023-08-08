DeWanna Bonner stars as Connecticut Sun win third straight game

Rebecca Allen added 13 points and Tiffany Hayes scored 10 for Connecticut (21-7), which has won three straight games.

DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points, Alyssa Thomas had 16 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 steals and the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 81-69.

Bonner finished with four 3-pointers on just six attempts and scored 14 points in the final five minutes of the first half, including a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer for a 50-34 lead.

Seattle scored just 14 points in the second quarter. Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb each scored 11 points for Seattle (7-21), which continues its four-game homestand on Thursday. Ezi Magbegor had 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 8 points and 12 rebounds.