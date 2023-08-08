Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler finds a willing but unlikely volunteer in PGA Tour star Jon Rahm for a live-fire pitching drill

The chance encounter took place last Friday at the Titleist Performance Institute in Oceanside, Calif., where the two-time All-Star pitcher and the PGA Tour star were working in adjacent bays. Buehler was doing some flat ground work while Rahm was working with his swing coach in preparation for the FedEx St. Jude Championships in Memphis.

But at least the Los Angeles Dodgers’ righthanded pitcher has already gained some experience throwing to a live volunteer standing in the box — Masters champion Jon Rahm , of all people.

Walker Buehler is scheduled to throw to hitters Wednesday for the first time since his second Tommy John surgery last year.

Advertisement

Because of renovations at TPI, Buehler threw off dirt instead of a turf mound, which made him concerned about wearing tennis shoes while throwing to Rahm, who offered his services to Buehler as a stand-in —without a bat.

“The first time I was about 6 feet from the plate because I was freaked out,” Rahm said. “Then I got as close as you can get. It seemed like the confidence I would have for making a 2-foot putt, he had for making sure he hit his spots.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Buehler, though, was nervous about missing his spot and plunking Rahm. “All I could think was I could smoke this guy in the hand,” Buehler said. “If I slip ... because when you slip, you miss high on the arm side.”

All was well. No one got hurt.

“Half of the Dodgers training squad came in,” Rahm said. “I said, ‘I’ve got to see this one guy live throw a pitch.’ I couldn’t believe when I saw the actual plate how small it is. I was like, ‘There’s no way you hit this all the time on command.’ He threw two lasers at the same spot. He said it was 85 [miles per hour]. It didn’t seem like he was trying very hard.”

Advertisement

Buehler was equally impressed. He has about an 8 handicap index and pays attention to golf and knew the Masters and US Open champion, though he had never met Rahm.

Buehler retweeted the video from TPI and sent a text to Dodgers fan Max Homa, the No. 4 seed in the PGA Tour’s postseason, that read: “Should I have hit him for you?”

Rays LHP Shane McClanahan likely to miss rest of season

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star lefthander Shane McClanahan may not pitch again this season.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals that McClanahan will have his arm evaluated soon but it is “highy unlikely” he will pitch again this season.

Cash said Tommy John surgery is among the options under consideration.

McClanahan, 11-2, left his last start on Aug. 2 in New York against the Yankees with tightness in his left forearm. He pitched four innings and gave up five runs. The 26-year-old has pitched five innings or less in five of his last six starts.

McClanahan is scheduled to be examined by Dr. Keith Meister on Monday.

Blue Jays place OF Kevin Kiermaier on 10-day injured list

The Blue Jays placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list after he suffered an eight-stitch cut on his right forearm making a leaping catch against the wall in Boston on Sunday.

In the sixth inning, Kiermaier suffered the injury in the sixth inning when he raced back and jumped against the center-field wall to rob Red Sox infielder Luis Urías of extra bases.

Advertisement

But in making the grab, Kiermaier’s arm scraped against a metal screen, causing the laceration.

“A nasty Fenway Park cut,” saidBlue Jays manager John Schneider. “It’s a weird spot, so he can’t really bend or extend, and if he does it’s going to re-open. Nothing structural, just a cut. Just let it heal and hopefully he’ll be back soon.”

To take his spot, the Blue Jays recalled outfielder Nathan Lukes from Triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays also got good news on starter , who was struck on the right knee by a liner in Monday’s win over the Guardians. The 36-year-old South Korean went down in the infield grass after he was struck by the shot from Cleveland’s Oscar Gonzalez. Ryu retrieved the ball and threw out Gonzalez before collapsing to the right of the mound.

Schneider said X-rays on Ryu were negative. The lefthander was making just his second start after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.

Rangers post season-best seventh straight win

Travis Jankowski had a go-ahead RBI groundout in the eighth and Leody Taveras followed with a sacrifice fly, and the Rangers won their season-best seventh straight game by beating the host Athletics, 5-3, late Monday night in Oakland. Texas tied it in the seventh when Nathaniel Lowe reached on an error by pitcher Kirby Snead while covering first and trying to catch a throw from first baseman Tyler Soderstrom, allowing Jankowski to score. He came through again the next inning facing Dany Jiménez (0-1) . . . First base umpire Lew Williams went 0-for-3 on challenged calls in the first game of a doubleheader between the Nationals and the host Phillies. Williams was called up from Triple-A as a fill-in umpire, got the assignment at first base in the opener. He missed one call in the second inning and two more in the third — including calling Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos out twice when he was safe both times. The Phillies challenged and replays showed that Castellanos beat out an infield hit and was safe on a pickoff attempt . . . Former Detroit Tigers catcher and broadcast analyst Jim Price has died. He was 81. The Tigers announced his death Tuesday. No cause was given. Price played for the Tigers from 1967 to 1971, backing up All-Star and Gold Glove-winning catcher Bill Freehan.He hit .214 with 18 homers and 71 RBIs in 261 career games and played for Detroit’s 1968 World Series championship team. He began working as an analyst on radio broadcasts for the Tigers in 1998 and later was a part of their TV coverage.