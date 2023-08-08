Four things to know about Red Sox reliever Dinelson Lamet

The Red Sox added Dinelson Lamet to the active roster on Monday, designating lefthander Richard Bleier for assignment in order to make room.

Lamet had been playing for Triple-A Worcester since the Red Sox signed him on June 28, notching a 3.72 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 16 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched. Most of Lamet’s innings in Worcester were starts, but he will join the bullpen in Boston.

Lamet has had an up-and-down career. He was an integral part of the San Diego Padres’ rotation for nearly half a decade before being dealt to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the Josh Hader trade in 2022. He never played a game for the Brewers, who could not find room for him on the roster and designated him for assignment. The Colorado Rockies claimed him off of waivers shortly afterward, averaging a 4.05 ERA for the rest of that season. But he performed poorly to begin 2023, which led the Rockies to release him on June 17.

How did Lamet go from a rotation mainstay for a playoff team to being DFA’d by one of the least successful teams in baseball? What made the Red Sox sign Lamet to a contract, and what does he bring to the bullpen?

Here’s what to know.

Lamet dominated during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.

He gave San Diego 2.3 wins above replacement (per Baseball Reference), which ranked as the tenth-best WAR in MLB. He found himself near the top of many other statistics leaderboards too, tying for the seventh-most strikeouts (93) and finishing with the fifth-lowest ERA (2.09), third-lowest WHIP (0.855) and second-fewest hits per nine innings (5.087) in all of baseball.

Lamet made the All-MLB Second Team that season alongside aces Gerrit Cole and Clayton Kershaw, and finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting behind winner Trevor Bauer, Yu Darvish, and Jacob DeGrom.

Lamet’s slider used to be dangerous

Lamet used to dominate hitters with his slider in 2020. He relied on it for 53.4 percent of all pitches that year, and for good reason: Opponents had a measly .080 batting average and a .120 slugging percentage against it. That slider resulted in just ten hits, and only three of those hits reached extra bases.

While it may no longer be the unhittable pitch it used to be, Lamet’s slider is still a strong part of his arsenal. He used it 52.5 percent of the time last season, and opponents only hit .162 against it. That number jumped to .309 this year..

But Lamet’s slider isn’t his only pitch. He also wields a fastball that travels at 94.5 mph. It’s not as lethal as his slider is, nor has it ever been, but he still uses it 21.7 percent of the time.

Lamet uses two more pitches: a sinker and a changeup. He’s used his sinker 28.8 percent of the time this season, which is more frequent than his fastball,. He rarely throws his changeup, using it only 2.5 percent of the time.

Lamet struggles with injuries

Perhaps Lamet’s biggest weakness is his durability. He underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in late March 2018, just days before the season, missing the entire year and returning in July 2019.

He stayed healthy for 2020 season until the playoffs, when bicep tightness sidelined him at the end of September. Then, he sprained his UCL and missed most of the first month of 2021. He played just two innings in his return before experiencing forearm tightness, which kept him sidelined for nearly two additional weeks.

The Padres moved Lamet to their bullpen in 2022, and the Rockies mostly kept him there when they acquired him. He stayed fairly healthy as a relief pitcher, but back stiffness sidelined him for two weeks on May 4. The Rockies converted him to a starter upon his return, and that’s where his troubles began. His 18 earned runs in just 15 innings as a starter is more than all earned runs in his relief appearances combined.

He has Pedro Martinez’s seal of approval

According to The Athletic’s Chad Jennings, Hall-of-Fame pitcher and Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez was one of the key people involved in getting the Red Sox to pursue Lamet.

“When Dinelson Lamet was released by the Rockies, the Red Sox made an immediate push to sign him,” Jennings wrote. “One of the first to reach out was Pedro Martinez.”

Now that Lamet is officially a Red Sox, Martinez is reportedly “very enthusiastic.”