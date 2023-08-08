Justin Turner forced to sit with bruised left heel

“Hopefully we can get him ready for the weekend,” Sox manager Alex Cora said.

Turner has been shut down until at least Friday because of a bruised left heel.

The Red Sox welcomed shortstop Trevor Story back to the lineup Tuesday night, hitting him third against the Kansas City Royals. But another important player, Justin Turner, was missing.

Turner was injured in Seattle on Aug. 31 when he lunged for first base to beat out an infield single in the ninth inning. He missed the next three games then returned Saturday. He was 2 for 10 over three games and appeared uncomfortable at the plate.

“That’s your legs, that’s your base. It’s hard to hit that way,” Cora said.

Turner has hit .284 with 17 home runs and 71 RBIs in his first season with the Sox. Only Rafael Devers has more home runs (26) or RBIs (79).

Masataka Yoshida was the designated hitter Tuesday.

Chang dropped

With Story being activated off the 60-day injured list, the Sox designated infielder Yu Chang for assignment.

Chang, who will turn 28 this month, played in 39 games, starting 30 times at shortstop and twice at second base. He hit .162 with 6 home runs and 18 RBIs. Chang was the regular shortstop early in the season before breaking the hamate bone in his left wrist in Baltimore April 26. He did not return until July 7.

“He was here to play defense and he played great defense for us,” Cora said. “Offensively, there’s a few things he needs to keep working on — pitch recognition, swinging at the right ones. He showed flashes of power and he had good at-bats with men in scoring position.

“There’s still growing [to be done] in his game. He’s a good player. Let’s see what happens in the upcoming days. He’s a good defender and teams like that.”

If Chang clears waivers, the Sox would likely outright him to Triple A Worcester.

Boone goes batty

As the Red Sox and Yankees fight to stay in contention, their managers shared a laugh Tuesday.

Cora called Aaron Boone after seeing highlights of his ejection during Monday night’s game in Chicago against the White Sox. It was an all-time meltdown after a called third strike on Anthony Volpe by the notoriously erratic Laz Diaz.

Boone went chin to chin with the umpire, pointing at him and drawing a line in the dirt next to the plate to show he thought the pitch was outside. Boone then dramatically imitated Diaz’s third strike call before storming back to the dugout, having been ejected.

“He’s awesome, he’s awesome. That was really good,” Cora said. “I told him the hips were really good; he got it right.”

Cora joked that he would call MLB vice president of on-field operations Mike Hill and pay half of Boone’s fine. He also said the call on Volpe was correct.

“I don’t know what [Boone] was complaining about. That was good,” Cora said.

Cora and Boone have a longstanding friendship. Both came from baseball families, played in the majors at the same time, and went to work for ESPN before getting back in uniform.

“That was good yesterday, that was good,” Cora said. “He did a good job, Boonie did.”

Cora has been ejected only 11 times in five years, twice this season. Boone has been tossed 36 times in six seasons, six times this year.

Back on the mound

Garrett Whitlock is set to start for Worcester on Wednesday afternoon against Buffalo. The righthander, out since July 3 with an elbow injury, is expected to work 2-3 innings in preparation of joining the Red Sox over the weekend in a relief role . . . The Sox are planning to use an opener on Wednesday night with Nick Pivetta following behind. James Paxton is set for Thursday with Chris Sale coming off the injured list Friday . . . Kiké Hernández hit .324 with an .891 OPS in his first 11 games with the Dodgers. He started games at second base, third base, left field, and center field but hasn’t played at all at shortstop, which was his primary position with the Red Sox.

