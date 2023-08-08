The Orioles suspended one of their broadcasters for sharing facts about the team. The blowback has been harsh.

According to multiple reports , Brown was taken off the air for citing the Orioles’ road record against their AL East rivals in a pregame segment July 23.

Kevin Brown, a play-by-play broadcaster for the team, reportedly was removed from MASN broadcasts after he made a reference to Baltimore’s losing record against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in recent years.

While the Baltimore Orioles are savoring a level of success they haven’t had in years, something glaring is missing.

“The Orioles have won more games against them this season than the last two combined,” Brown said during the broadcast.

Advertisement

The team-provided notes for the game read: “The Orioles have won three of the first five games at The Trop this season after winning three of the 21 games played in St. Petersburg from 2020-22.”

A graphic showing the same information accompanied Brown’s commentary.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Orioles ownership took issue with the comment, according to reports by Awful Announcing and The Athletic, and Brown has not appeared on a MASN television broadcast since.

According to the Baltimore Banner, a news website, a senior Orioles official said, “We don’t comment on employment decisions, however, Kevin Brown will be back with us in the near future.”

Some reports have said Brown will be back in the booth Friday for Baltimore’s game against the Mariners.

After being one of the worst teams in baseball from 2018-21, the Orioles (70-42), who are owned by Peter Angelos, now lead the AL East and hold a three-game cushion over second-place Tampa Bay (68-46).

Media personalities weighed in on Brown’s absence following Awful Announcing’s initial report Monday.

Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen said during a Monday broadcast that the Orioles organization had “draped [itself] in humiliation.” He noted similarities between Brown’s situation and the Orioles’ 1996 decision to fire Jon Miller because he was critical of the team.

Advertisement

“It’s a horrendous decision by the Orioles,” Cohen said on SNY. “I don’t know what they were thinking. But they got exactly the reaction that they deserve. It’s just a shame because the Orioles are playing so well and now they’ve diverted attention from that and now made themselves a laughingstock.”

NESN’s Tom Caron and Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay echoed Cohen’s words.

“I have watched this a dozen times and can’t find a thing he said here that should raise an eyebrow,” Caron wrote on Twitter. “He’s stating facts. With stats to back them up. And a team now in first place suspends him? Ridiculous.”

CNN’s John Berman commented on the situation during a segment of CNN News Central Tuesday morning, saying that Orioles ownership suffered from “chronic thin-skinnedness” and that Brown was taken off the air “for speaking the truth.”

Here’s a look at some of the other responses to Brown’s absence:

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.