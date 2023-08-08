The Orioles suspended one of their broadcasters for sharing facts about the team. The blowback has been harsh.

While the Baltimore Orioles are savoring a level of success they haven’t had in years, something glaring is missing.
Kevin Brown, a play-by-play broadcaster for the team, reportedly was removed from MASN broadcasts after he made a reference to Baltimore’s losing record against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in recent years.
According to multiple reports, Brown was taken off the air for citing the Orioles’ road record against their AL East rivals in a pregame segment July 23.
“The Orioles have won more games against them this season than the last two combined,” Brown said during the broadcast.
The team-provided notes for the game read: “The Orioles have won three of the first five games at The Trop this season after winning three of the 21 games played in St. Petersburg from 2020-22.”
A graphic showing the same information accompanied Brown’s commentary.
Here's the clip of Kevin Brown's pregame comments on the Orioles' recent record against the Rays ahead of a series finale on July 23. Sources tell AA these comments led to Brown's current indefinite suspension from Orioles' broadcasts. pic.twitter.com/csURU04fJU— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023
Orioles ownership took issue with the comment, according to reports by Awful Announcing and The Athletic, and Brown has not appeared on a MASN television broadcast since.
According to the Baltimore Banner, a news website, a senior Orioles official said, “We don’t comment on employment decisions, however, Kevin Brown will be back with us in the near future.”
Some reports have said Brown will be back in the booth Friday for Baltimore’s game against the Mariners.
After being one of the worst teams in baseball from 2018-21, the Orioles (70-42), who are owned by Peter Angelos, now lead the AL East and hold a three-game cushion over second-place Tampa Bay (68-46).
Media personalities weighed in on Brown’s absence following Awful Announcing’s initial report Monday.
Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen said during a Monday broadcast that the Orioles organization had “draped [itself] in humiliation.” He noted similarities between Brown’s situation and the Orioles’ 1996 decision to fire Jon Miller because he was critical of the team.
“It’s a horrendous decision by the Orioles,” Cohen said on SNY. “I don’t know what they were thinking. But they got exactly the reaction that they deserve. It’s just a shame because the Orioles are playing so well and now they’ve diverted attention from that and now made themselves a laughingstock.”
Gary Cohen on the Orioles/Kevin Brown controversy.— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 8, 2023
"Let me just say one thing to Baltimore Orioles management. You draped yourself in humiliation when you fired Jon Miller. And you're doing it again. And if you don't want Kevin Brown, there are 29 other teams who do." pic.twitter.com/HkKdr95hQp
NESN’s Tom Caron and Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay echoed Cohen’s words.
“I have watched this a dozen times and can’t find a thing he said here that should raise an eyebrow,” Caron wrote on Twitter. “He’s stating facts. With stats to back them up. And a team now in first place suspends him? Ridiculous.”
I have watched this a dozen times and can’t find a thing he said here that should raise an eyebrow. He’s stating facts. With stats to back them up. And a team now in first place suspends him? Ridiculous. https://t.co/QPMguHVCQu— Tom Caron (blue checkmark redacted) (@TomCaron) August 8, 2023
Yankees broadcast Michael Kay went OFF on the Orioles over Kevin Brown's removal from the booth. pic.twitter.com/laPeLieVYY— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023
CNN’s John Berman commented on the situation during a segment of CNN News Central Tuesday morning, saying that Orioles ownership suffered from “chronic thin-skinnedness” and that Brown was taken off the air “for speaking the truth.”
KevinBrown-gate made CNN this morning. pic.twitter.com/dKnYfXCYmv— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 8, 2023
Here’s a look at some of the other responses to Brown’s absence:
Kevin Brown SHOULD NOT have been suspended by the Orioles for this segment. He was doing his job, stating facts and telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/fOL2kQM4TS— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 7, 2023
Love how MLB broadcasters are coming together to support Kevin Brown. 👏pic.twitter.com/hab3klbak4— Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) August 8, 2023
I’ve now heard several baseball broadcasts come out in support of Kevin Brown tonight. I’m sure there are even more that I haven’t heard. I think that’s a very cool thing and I hope those responsible for the suspension know how stupid they are for carrying it out.— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 8, 2023
Kevin Brown is one of the most talented, thoughtful, curious, positive people I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting, working with and calling a friend.— Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) August 7, 2023
He’s truly one of the best play-by-play announcers in the country.
If the Orioles don’t want him, another team’ll be elated. https://t.co/tIUcrIGjBm
John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman on the Kevin Brown suspension by the Orioles. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/5r7lnbDVt3— Gershon Rabinowitz (@GershOnline) August 8, 2023
Kevin Brown is a rising star. I have worked with him a number of times. What he did here was spin the truth in a positive Orioles-friendly way. Whoever made this decision is more-off than moron here. https://t.co/h51vAavvZv— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) August 8, 2023
