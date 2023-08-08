Mac Jones may not see much action against the Texans, and other thoughts from Patriots camp

In terms of who will play against the Texans, Bill Belichick would commit to only one thing: When it comes to quarterback, the younger players will get the bulk of playing time.

“It’s time, you know?” said Hunter Henry. “We’ve been kind of hitting each other. It’s time to go compete with another team. A good team coming in here, ready to play. We’re going to have to match that here at home.”

FOXBOROUGH — On a steamy Tuesday afternoon, the Patriots went through their final practice before the preseason opener, set for Thursday night against the Texans.

“The players who are least experienced will get the most playing time, I can tell you that,” he said.

In last year’s preseason opener, Mac Jones didn’t play, with Brian Hoyer playing two series before yielding to Bailey Zappe. This year, the possibility exists for Jones, Zappe, newcomer Trace McSorley, and rookie Malik Cunningham to see time.

Cunningham is an intriguing prospect; the college quarterback has been utilized under center, at wide receiver, and on special teams.

“We’ll see,” Belichick said of the possibility of Cunningham playing Thursday. “We’ll see how it looks in practice. Maybe we’ll use it some in the game.”

It’ll be a challenge for New England when it comes to preparation, as Houston will have a first-year coach in DeMeco Ryans and a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud.

“There’s no film on Houston, so it is what it is. New staff, new system,” Belichick said. “But we want to give our players a chance to go out there and have some idea of what to expect, what to do. If we have to adjust, we have to adjust. But we have to start somewhere. So we’ll start with what we think we know and go from there.”

Other observations from Tuesday’s practice, which ran for just under two hours:

▪ Myles Bryant, Demario Douglas, Marcus Jones, and Kayshon Boutte worked as punt returners, with Bryant doing a particularly impressive job corralling a shallow kick from Corliss Waitman. Douglas dropped a punt near the end of the session and was sent off for a penalty lap by assistant coach Troy Brown.

“Troy Brown, that’s a great coach,” Douglas said. “He tells you you got to have those, because he did it before. If a dude is there, he says you have to make them miss. We take everything we do seriously, so punt return, that’s his speciality. Yes sir.”

▪ In 11-on-11 work, Zappe was given the first reps, and had a good connection with Tyquan Thornton. With Bill Murray unavailable at guard, the offensive line remained in flux. Early on, it was (left to right) Connor McDermott, Antonio Mafi, James Ferentz, Kody Russey, and Sidy Sow, with some switching throughout the afternoon.

Cunningham stepped in after McSorley, and flashed some nice wheels. If you’re looking for a 53rd guy on the roster, you could do a lot worse than the former Louisville quarterback.

Later in the session, Jones had Trent Brown at left tackle, and the veteran lineman slipped and fell on his first rep. The offense rebounded with a couple of nice connections, including one from Jones to Henry and another from Jones to Thornton, who went high to grab a ball over Joshuah Bledsoe.

In that same sequence, Jack Jones had a well-executed pass breakup on a deep ball for Kendrick Bourne, and Mac Jones overshot Boutte on another deep ball.

▪ For the second straight day, an officiating crew was on the field to answer questions and throw flags when appropriate. (There was a flag thrown for holding midway through 11-on-11s.)

▪ In the old days, there was the “Tom Brady Circle of Trust,” the offensive skill-position players who would get some work off to the side with the quarterback while the rest of the team went through other drills. On Tuesday, Jones spent time with DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Bourne, Henry, and Mike Gesicki, a good indication of the status of those players.

Then they were joined by Rhamondre Stevenson for some low-speed seven-on-seven work. The session included a nice one-handed grab by Bourne.

▪ Red-zone work featured Stevenson heavily to start, with the back bouncing outside on one handoff for a touchdown and hauling in a catch for another score. Jones scrambled around left end for another touchdown.

The highlight of the session came when Gesicki hauled in a one-handed catch in the back of the end zone, beating Bryant and Jabrill Peppers. The tight end spun the ball on the ground in celebration.

“Pretty impressive,” said Henry. “I got a decent view, so I’m excited to see that on film. It’s who he is. It’s what he does. It’s what he’s done in this league. It was a big-time play.”

▪ Earlier in the workout, the defensive backs were wearing small boxing gloves while going one-on-one with the pass catchers. It’s a drill designed to cut down on defensive holding. But not everyone is a fan.

“I can’t stand it,” said Marcus Jones with a smile. “But it helps us out.”

▪ Newcomer Trey Flowers was not dressed for practice. (He’s slated to wear No. 58, according to the latest roster.) Also not spotted were Ty Montgomery, Murray, Cole Strange, Mike Onwenu, and Calvin Anderson. Jonathan Jones was seen working out on the lower fields.

“He’s fantastic,” defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. said of Flowers. “I’m super excited. He’s a dog. Trey is a great guy. Anyone who reported on Trey since 2016 until he left, he’s been very productive. A great leader. Good to have him back in the locker room.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.