In a prove-it season, Red Sox starter James Paxton has set himself up well so far

The landscape depicts an island in British Columbia where Paxton’s family owns a cabin, one they’d regularly visit growing up. He recalled playing games and having barbecues with other families that had nearby properties. And while he hasn’t been there in a while, the location clearly holds great meaning for him.

It makes sense for the Canada native nicknamed “The Big Maple.” But the inside of the leaf, a wilderness vista filled with evergreen trees and mountains, reminds the Red Sox pitcher of family.

Of course James Paxton has a maple leaf tattoo on his right forearm.

“Special place for our family,” he said.

Paxton is now eighth in career strikeouts among Canadian-born pitchers and could be sixth by season’s end. He cracked 900 this season, a feat that wasn’t assured after he threw a mere 1⅓ innings over the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.

His injury issues — Tommy John surgery and a strained shoulder muscle — likely influenced the Red Sox’ decision to decline a two-year $26 million club option on Paxton. They then turned to a $4 million player option that Paxton accepted.

He has set himself up to make quite a bit more as a free agent. The 34-year-old is 6-3 with a 3.60 ERA, the lowest among Sox starters with 50 innings pitched. That and his expiring contract reportedly made Paxton a popular candidate in trade discussions, but with the deadline having passed, he will get to finish out his comeback season with the Sox.

“I want to fight for this team and fight for us to get in the postseason,” Paxton said. “That’s what we’re doing here.”

“It’s been fun to watch,” said pitching coach Dave Bush. “We’ve put in a lot of work the last couple years to get back to this point, and seeing him get a reward for his hard work and be successful has been great for us as a team.”

Paxton, in his words, has been “scuffling” of late. He had an ERA of 4.95 in four July starts and gave up three home runs in the five innings of his lone August start so far.

“You go through stretches where you feel really good, the ball is coming out great,” he said. “In other stretches, you’ve got to battle a bit more. I’m working my butt off trying to get back to a stretch where it’s feeling a little bit better out there.”

Paxton’s injuries have given him a different perspective on the idea of success. He recalled a maxim he heard from a sports psychologist during his first stint with the Mariners to “work backwards.”

The idea is to start with your overall goal and then identify the element that would allow you to reach it. Then see what would help you achieve that element. Do that again and again till you reach the most basic essence of your craft.

Paxton liked the concept when he heard it but wasn’t equipped to apply it because of his youth.

“It takes a lot of, I’d say, mental energy to stay in that mind-set when you’re out there competing, because the drive for the result is so strong,” he said.

But now, he’s able to step back. His ultimate aim is winning the game. To do that, he now works back through his process till he reaches his base ideal of being aggressive and throwing strikes. He now focuses on different questions and defines success differently.

“Did I do that on every pitch, did I give everything I had?” he said. “Was I fully focused on making that pitch no matter what’s going on around me, no matter what just happened?”

There were times during the setbacks of the last few years — the most recent a right hamstring strain 20 pitches into spring training that sidelined him till mid-May — when he was faced with a choice to step away or keep trying.

But Paxton never truly considered retirement.

“My answer was I’m going to keep on going, I’m not stopping,” he said.

He got advice and support from family, friends, and therapists along the way. The experience also has helped him connect to others dealing with similar injuries. What does Paxton tell them? Put one foot in front of the other.

“It’s so easy to just kind of get into that space of ‘oh I feel defeated,’ ” he said. “Keep on going about, keep on fighting, and you’ll make it back.”

That’s the path he chose: clawing his way back into the Red Sox rotation and into another stage of his career. It’s unclear whether the next one will be in Boston after this season, but one thing is near-certain about Paxton’s future: He will be getting a well-earned raise.

