A quarter century of sticking to excellence: Andover field hockey coach Maureen Noone calls it a career after back-to-back Division 1 titles

Citing a move to the southern coast of Maine, Noone retired earlier this summer, but made the news official Monday night, with the appointment of her assistant, Bridget Morris, a player on Andover’s state title teams in 2010 and 2011, as head coach. Morris currently works for the Andover water department.

And that investment in all her players, on and off the field, resulted in a magnificent 25-year run with the Golden Warriors: 16 Merrimack Valley Conference titles and five Division 1 state championships, culminating with back-to-back plaques in 2022 and 2023.

On a Maureen Noone-coached field hockey team at Andover High, every player — from the stars to those on the sub-varsity — had a strength and a purpose.

Advertisement

“More than the accolades from winning, I think watching some amazing kids continue to grow during a season, high school career or through life and to be included in some of their milestones mean the world to me,” said Noone.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It is also so satisfying seeing so many of these players continue playing the sport or coaching at the high school or college level.”

Noone, who also coached varsity field hockey team at Wilmington for three seasons (where she taught special education for 32 years until 2020), finished 393-57-58 overall, her final two title wins 1-0 victories over perennial power Walpole.

While other teams faced declining numbers in recent years, Noone and her team saw the opposite due to continued success. Last August, she had 50 players come out for the start of practices.

“She is definitely the best of the best,” said Anna Broderick, a team captain last fall. “She is so versatile in her coaching. She knows every single position.”

Noone also knew every single one of her players better than they might have known themselves. Ask her about any player on her roster, and in a succinct two sentences, she could tell you why that player was key to Andover’s quest for another state title — from the stars to the junior varsity players.

Advertisement

Unlike a number of programs, Noone made Andover’s nonconference schedule one of the toughest in the state.

This longtime practice turned out to be an advantage once the statewide tournament was implemented in 2021.

In what was her last season last fall, Noone scheduled eventual Division 3 champion Watertown in the opener, and then Western Massachusetts power (and eventual D2 champ Longmeadow at the midpoint. The competition level held her players to a high standard, and it usually paid off in the tournament.

“She taught me how to push myself to new heights, and by doing so I was able to find my full potential as a field hockey player,” said 2021 grad Hanna Medwar, who now plays at Middlebury College.

If you rewind 40 years or so, some would be surprised to see Noone’s name associated with field hockey, because softball was her strong suit. She is a member of the Stoneham High Hall of Fame for her role on the school’s 1980 softball team — at that point, the Spartans’ season best ever.

At Wilmington, Noone led the Wildcats to JV titles, but added on other coaching responsibilities, including field hockey, where she took over for coaching groundbreakers Jan Cassidy-Wood and Jan Urquhart. She led the Wildcats to solid state tournament runs in her three seasons as head coach. Her coaching prowess there earned her teams a spot in that school’s hall of fame.

Advertisement

In 1998, she took the reins of a down-on-its-luck Andover program, and turned a program that most of the area shrugged off into a Merrimack Valley stalwart.

Noone also became a resource and champion for other coaches. Not only did several of her own players, like Morris, move into the coaching ranks, but she even inspired opponents to do so.

“Having played against her as a player and getting the opportunity to coach against her in scrimmages was second to none,” said Danvers coach Kristen McCarthy. “I learned so much simply from being on the sideline 25 yards away from her coaching her own team.”

“For her to be so supportive of me coming in as a new coach meant the world to me, her being one of the best to ever coach in Massachusetts,” added McCarthy. “We will definitely miss her presence, but I plan to continue to reach out to her and pick her brain for scenarios that come up throughout the season.”

Though Noone is enjoying life in Maine (where she was quick to boast that the town she is now in only has 1,500 residents come winter), she will still be around Andover.

“I will be a volunteer coach with the team, and will help in any way possible,” she said.

On the field and off, Noone intends to always be a resource for her former players, coaches and others.

Advertisement

“One thing about coach Noone is no matter what trajectory your life path is after high school, she keeps connected with and continues to care and support her players,” said Medwar. “I am glad to say that coach Noone will always be my mentor and friend.”

Andover capped a 22-1 season with a 1-0 win over Walpole for the Division 1 title last November. Laurie Swope

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.