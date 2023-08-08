Game 114: Trevor Story expected to return vs. Royals (lineups and notes)

Trevor Story, who has not played for Boston this season after undergoing an elbow procedure in January , is expected to return for Tuesday’s game against the Royals at Fenway Park. Story hit .300/.417/.700 with four homers over 13 rehab games split between Double A Portland and Triple A Worcester.

Shortstop has been a black hole for the Red Sox this season, but the powers that be hope that will change starting Tuesday.

The Red Sox broke a stretch of seven losses in eight games when they beat the Royals, 6-2 on Monday, thanks to a walkoff grand slam by Pablo Reyes. It was Reyes’s first home run of the season (and just the seventh of his career).

Advertisement

They’re back at it on Tuesday with the second game of this four-game series. Kutter Crawford will be on the mound for the Sox; Brady Singer is pitching for Kansas City.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Lineups

ROYALS (36-78): TBA

Pitching: RHP Brady Singer (7-8, 5.10 ERA)

RED SOX (58-54): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (5-5, 3.62 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Royals vs. Crawford: Kyle Isbel 0-1, Michael Massey 1-1, MJ Melendez 2-3, Salvador Perez 0-3, Bobby Witt Jr. 0-2

Red Sox vs. Singer: Triston Casas 0-2, Yu Chang 0-2, Rafael Devers 1-3, Reese McGuire 0-1, Alex Verdugo 0-3, Connor Wong 1-2

Stat of the day: The Red Sox won wearing their yellow jerseys on Monday. The Sox improved to 22-4 in yellow, including 7-0 this year.

Notes: Courtesy of Alex Speier: Prior to Monday night’s 6-2 win over the Royals, the seven players — Kiké Hernández, Yu Chang, Pablo Reyes, David Hamilton, Christian Arroyo, Bobby Dalbec, and Enmanuel Valdez — who have played shortstop for the Sox this year had posted a combined .207 average (29th in MLB), .276 OBP (28th), and .329 slugging mark (27th) while their defense graded as 10 runs below average (28th). ... In his last seven starts (45 innings), Singer has a 3.00 ERA with 37 strikeouts and nine walks. He has allowed two or fewer runs in five of those games. ... Singer has pitched against Boston just once. He allowed five hits and struck out five in six scoreless innings when the Royals beat the Red Sox 9-0 last September. ... Crawford is coming off a strong outing. He pitched five shutout innings against Seattle last Wednesday, striking out five and limiting the Mariners to four hits. He was pulled after throwing 81 pitches, and the Mariners scored six runs against Boston’s bullpen en route to a 6-3 victory. ... Crawford took the loss when Kansas City beat Boston 13-5 last August. He gave up five runs on five hits in five innings. That’s the only time he’s pitched against the Royals in his career. ... Catcher Salvador Perez was not in Kansas City’s lineup on Monday night after he was hit on his left hand by a pitch during Sunday’s 8-4 loss to Philadelphia. Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro said the hand was bruised and there was some swelling.

Advertisement

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac.