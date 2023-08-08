Royals go to town, Trevor Story goes hitless as Red Sox fall, 9-3

A day after a walkoff grand slam by Pablo Reyes, the Sox returned to their wayward ways as four pitchers allowed 15 hits against the team with the second-worst offense in the majors.

The shortstop got an immediate taste of what he has missed this season as the Kansas City Royals beat the maddeningly inconsistent Sox, 9-3.

Trevor Story returned to the Red Sox on Tuesday night, playing his first major league game since undergoing surgery on his right elbow in January.

The Royals also stole six bases, the most the Sox have allowed since Sept. 6, 2013, against the Yankees.

Advertisement

The Sox have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Story was 0 for 4 and struck out swinging three times. He swung and missed at eight of the 15 pitches he saw and made contact three times, fouling off two pitches and grounding to shortstop in the sixth inning.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Story was not challenged defensively until the seventh inning. With the infield in, he made a diving stop on a ground ball by Bobby Witt Jr., scrambled up, and made an accurate throw to first base from one knee to get a speedy runner.

It will take some time for Story to regain his timing against major league pitching. But the Sox believe he can provide a boost to their slim postseason hopes.

“He’s an All-Star-caliber player, one of the best offensive shortstops in the league,” Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Hit the ball in the air; he can run the bases well; he’s a great defender. We’re talking about one of the best shortstops in the big leagues the last [seven] years.

“We just have to make sure we keep him healthy; we take the right steps and for everybody around here to be patient with him. He hasn’t played in a while and it’s still the big leagues.”

Advertisement

Story is not expected to play shortstop Wednesday.

Kutter Crawford has been a reliable member of the rotation since early June, giving the Sox some needed stability. But he didn’t fare well against the Royals.

The righthander allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over 3⅓ innings. It was his shortest start since June 7 when he was still building up innings after being in the bullpen.

Crawford struck out four of the first six batters he faced. Matt Beaty doubled with one out in the second inning and took third on a single by Drew Waters and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Isbel.

Crawford stranded two runners in the third inning before Beaty led off the fourth with a double and Waters followed with a homer to right field.

After two more Royals reached, Crawford was done after 78 pitches.

Down 3-0, the Sox got a sleepy crowd into the game in the fifth inning as they finally got to Kansas City starter Brady Singer.

Adam Duvall led off with a home run to left field that cleared everything.

Alex Verdugo then doubled to left, his sinking line getting through a diving Isbel. Connor Wong’s single cut the deficit to 3-2.

Dinelson Lamet, a 31-year-old righthander, made his Red Sox debut in the fifth inning. It did not take long for Lamet to demonstrate why the Rockies released him in June.

Lamet avoided damage in his first inning then allowed three runs on three hits in the sixth, two coming on a home run by A.J. Melendez.

Advertisement

Rookie righthander Nick Robertson, one of the pitchers obtained from the Dodgers for Kiké Hernández, gave up three runs in the seventh as Michael Massey had a two-run homer to give Kansas City a 9-2 lead.

Singer left the game with two outs in the seventh inning and a runner on first. Jarren Duran snapped an 0-for-14 skid with an RBI double off the wall.

Singer (8-8) allowed three runs on five hits. He is 4-1 with a 3.14 ERA in his last eight starts.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.