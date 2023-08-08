Sizing up the quarterfinal matches in the Women’s World Cup

Australia, Colombia, and Japan also are still standing, and the Japanese have the best chance of staying on their feet in the quarterfinals. But Japan is facing a difficult test against the Swedes in Auckland Friday. If you prefer a finesse game, Japan is the team to root for. But soccer is about combining power and skill, and the Europeans have that formula down.

Pre-Women’s World Cup odds listed European countries and the US to fill the final four spots. Now it is looking like a possible all-Euro final four, as five of the eight remaining teams are European: England, France, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden.

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson has his team set up to play conservatively, a single-striker formation that is most dangerous on counterattacks and set pieces — the very plays that often determine championships.

Japan struggled defending corner kicks in a 3-1 Round of 16 victory over Norway, a game that provided a preview of what to expect against Sweden. The Norwegians fell behind on an own goal, then what amounted to another own goal, as Vilde Boa Risa basically fed Risa Shimizu a perfect assist. After Norway cut the deficit to 2-1, it clogged the penalty area and came close to equalizing, the Nadeshiko clinging to the lead and finishing things off with a lightning counter of their own.

Doubtless, Gerhardsson noted Japan’s glaring vulnerability against corners and free kicks. For Japan, central defenders Saki Kumagai and Moeka Minami, both starters for AS Roma in Italy’s Serie A, are experienced; and 5-foot-7-inch goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita appears capable.

But they will be facing Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt and Fridolina Rolfo (both 5-10½), and, off the bench, Lina Hurtig (5-11), who converted the deciding penalty kick against the US. It will be difficult enough for Japan to match up physically, but a key to the Swedes’ set-piece success is precise service from Jonna Andersson and Kosovare Asllani.

Sweden simply overpowered Italy in dead-ball situations in a 5-0 win, as Andersson and Asllani set things up. Though the Swedes’ average height (5-7) was only an inch more than the Italians’ (5-6), most of their players seemed at least a head taller, and the discrepancy will seem even more pronounced against the Japanese.

Other quarterfinal matchups:

▪ Netherlands vs. Spain

The US was expected to be in this position but could not get past the Dutch and was eliminated by Sweden. The Netherlands has been solid defensively, and coach Andries Jonker has relied on midfielders Jackie Groenen, Jill Roord, and Daniele Van de Donk to set the tone.

Spain has dominated possession, outshooting foes, 105-20, in four games. The Roja were blanked by Japan, 4-0, a game in which they became reluctant to shoot partly because of the opposition’s organized defense. Spain had 77 percent possession but only a 10-7 shot advantage against the Nadeshiko.

Of the teams remaining, Spain is the least experienced, having won only one World Cup game before this year. But no team in the tournament has displayed better ball control than Spain, and coach Jorge Vilda likely will be encouraging his team to fire away this time.

▪ Australia vs. France

Australia has home-field advantage in Brisbane. The Matildas were on the brink of elimination in group play but rallied for a 4-0 victory over Canada, then edged Denmark, 2-0.

Coach Tony Gustavsson, a former US assistant with extensive experience in Sweden, has proven to be an effective motivator, basing strategy on all-out attack. With Sam Kerr recovering from a leg injury, it will be full speed ahead for the Aussies.

Meanwhile, France has its own coaching veteran, Herve Renard, along with a strong defense and an emerging attack. Renard has figured out how to optimize the effectiveness of Kadi Diani (four goals) and Eugenie Le Sommer (three goals).

Diani seemed underutilized in the 2019 World Cup, and Le Sommer was only restored to the team in April, after Corinne Diacre was fired.

▪ Colombia v. England

England will be heavily favored, despite losing Keira Walsh (knee) and Lauren James (suspended), who was red-carded after a clash with former Yale defender Michelle Alozie in a penalty-kicks win over Nigeria.

The Lionesses have been below par in attack, but have not surrendered a goal in the run of play in four games.

Colombia has displayed a spirited style, becoming the second South American team, after Brazil, to advance in elimination play. But the Cafeteras were at a height disadvantage on the back line in a 1-0 victory over Jamaica, a team that had plenty of Euro and US influence, via players from England and American colleges, including Hartford sisters Alysson and Chantelle Swaby.

England produced few threats in the run of play in three games (a 6-1 victory over China the exception), but will doubtless be launching crosses and playing for set pieces against Colombia.

