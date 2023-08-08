Stephanie Sibley ‘humbled and honored’ to rise to important leadership role on MIAA’s board of directors

She saluted former executive director Bill Gaine, who spearheaded the MIAA’s initial diversity, inclusion, and equity initiatives, and outgoing president Lindsey von Holtz (Mount Greylock), who asked Sibley to be chair of the finance committee, the first step to her current role. “If I accepted, it it would show how far the association has come.”

“I am humbled and honored,” said Sibley, the head of school at the Henderson Inclusion School in Boston, for grades K-12, and the first person of color to hold the position with the MIAA.

In her introductory address as the 24th president of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Tuesday morning, Stephanie Sibley was visibly moved, in a virtual setting, amongst her colleagues on the MIAA’s board of directors.

Advertisement

Continuing the association’s ongoing mission to eradicate hate in schools, under the direction of executive director Bob Baldwin, Sibley said her charge “is for us to keep doing what we’re doing but with more conviction to the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion, and integrity.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We make difficult decisions, but we do so because we’re here to serve students and schools. We do so for the greater good. Not the few, or the one.”

Those principles, she said, are under attack, both locally and nationally. Committee members, contrary to public perception, volunteer, doing so to “serve members and the maximum number of students by providing leadership and support for the conduct of interscholastic athletics . . . activities that will promote lifelong learning experiences.”

▪ There was no update provided, or any questions asked on the virtual call, regarding the MIAA’s unprecedented decision last month to ban Bishop Fenwick teams from participating in postseason tournaments for 2023-24 because of a pattern of alleged rule infractions spanning more than a year. The board, however, did go into executive session to close out the meeting.

Advertisement

Baldwin, however, later reiterated that the decision was unanimous by the 23 members of the board, a peer representation from MIAA schools of principals, athletic directors, and superintendents. The key word, he said, is integrity, “do what you say you are going to do, and do what is written . . . To uphold the integrity, of what the members put forth, that is our mission.”

▪ Cambridge AD Tom Arria, the incoming finance committee chair, said the net for the spring tournaments will likely be a $30,000-40,000 loss, when expenses, such as security and custodial details, are finalized next month. Equipment is another factor. For example, the price of footballs has risen from $50 to $96 in the past two years. But net revenue for 2022-23 was roughly $400,000.

▪ With associate directors Phil Napolitano and Richard Pearson at the forefront, the MIAA Handbook for 2023-25 has undergone a number of revisions for clarity and easier interpretation. The board passed four revisions unanimously, including defining the halfway point of the season for an athlete moving from one sport to another, and condensing Rules 45, 88, and 96, regarding bona fide team members.

▪ The association has entered into agreement with Lansing, Michigan-based Gravity Works to redesign the MIAA website, with work scheduled to start Wednesday, with assistant director Jim Clark running the point. Baldwin says the goal is for the site to be the hub for all interscholastic information in the state.

▪ Baldwin enthusiastically announced that Boston will host the summer session for the National Federation of State High Associations in 2024, the last week of June. “It’s a year to come together, the year that the MIAA goes national, and members need to be involved,” he said. “We need to showcase what we do.”

Advertisement

* Brooke Charter (Boston) and Codman Academy (Boston) were both approved for membership unanimously.

Correspondent Matt Doherty contributed to this story.

































































Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.