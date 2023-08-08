Patriots to bring back defensive end Trey Flowers

Trey Flowers, who played for the Patriots from 2015 through 2018 before leaving as a free agent, is returning to New England, a league source confirmed to the Globe.
The defensive end, who racked up 21 sacks in his four-year stint with the Patriots, has agreed to a deal with New England that reunites him with Bill Belichick.
The 29-year-old Flowers was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in 2015. He is a 6-foot-2, 265-pounder out of Arkansas. He has 31.5 career sacks, and made stops with the Lions and Miami after leaving New England.
Flowers becomes the latest in a long line of players who have left New England, only to return to play for Belichick and the Patriots later in their careers. The group includess Patrick Chung, Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras, Tully Banta-Cain, Deion Branch, Jamie Collins, and Andre Carter, among others.
With New England, he’ll join an already powerful group of edge rushers that includes Matthew Judon (15.5 sacks) and Josh Uche (11.5 sacks).
