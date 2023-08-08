Patriots to bring back defensive end Trey Flowers

Trey Flowers, who played for the Patriots from 2015 through 2018 before leaving as a free agent, is returning to New England, a league source confirmed to the Globe.

The defensive end, who racked up 21 sacks in his four-year stint with the Patriots, has agreed to a deal with New England that reunites him with Bill Belichick.

The 29-year-old Flowers was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in 2015. He is a 6-foot-2, 265-pounder out of Arkansas. He has 31.5 career sacks, and made stops with the Lions and Miami after leaving New England.