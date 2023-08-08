Westford sisters Morgan, Molly Smith miss cut after second round of US Women’s Amateur Championship

Westford sisters Morgan and Molly Smith missed the cut after Tuesday’s second round of the US Women’s Amateur Championship in Bel Air, Calif.

Molly finished 6 over par after two days, tying for 79th, and Morgan was 7 over to tie for 88th. The top 64 players in the field of 156 advanced to match play.

Molly struggled out of the gate Tuesday, starting with four bogeys on the back nine. But she rebounded nicely with five birdies to finish with a 2-over 72. The 18-year-old, who will attend the University of Central Florida, was a four-time Globe All-Scholastic at Westford Academy.