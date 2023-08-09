Free festival at City Hall Plaza will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop

“Apparently the future is now,” he laughs. Officials at the Mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture liked the idea so much it was fast-tracked, and the free GLD FSTVL is making its debut at City Hall Plaza on Saturday. The daylong event will feature a pair of national headliners, a beer garden, vendors, and food trucks. But at the center will be Boston’s hip-hop community, with a slew of the area’s most talented MCs and DJs performing. The festival will be Boston’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop — and, organizers hope, a regular part of the summer festival calendar for many years to come.

Earlier this year Moe Pope of the Boston band STL GLD went to City Hall to learn what he would need to do to launch a hip-hop festival. Knowing that such events are often planned a year in advance, he hoped his efforts would lead to an event at some point in the future.

Advertisement

Pope says the event is geared to both showcase and provide a paying gig to “artists that deserve it. They have been working, and showing up, and adding culture back into the city.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

From left: GLD FSTVL organizers Moe Pope, Val Bee, Tim Hall, and Billy Dean Thomas. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

GLD FSTVL is far from the first time that hip-hop has been presented at City Hall Plaza. Pope fondly remembers taking his family to see the likes of Slick Rick and De La Soul back when the city hosted an annual hip-hop concert. But the series was a victim of its own success at booking artists who were on the verge of superstardom. In 2010 a large audience prevented Wiz Khalifa from finishing his set, and there was more chaos when Mac Miller appeared the next year.

“It wasn’t the city’s fault, and it wasn’t Mac’s fault,” says Pope, who was on the bill the year that Miller played. “I wanted to bring it back to when it was a nice family event that was about the greatness of what hip-hop is.”

Advertisement

GLD FSTVL’s headliners, Atlanta’s psychedelic EarthGang and New York’s politically outspoken Dead Prez, are both long-running acts beloved by the hip-hop cognoscenti. “The dope thing about the two headliners is that there’s a lot of range there, and that definitely reflects what we stand for,” says Pope.

Atlanta duo EarthGang, shown at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, will headline Saturday's GLD FSTVL alongside Dead Prez. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

The amphitheater-like concrete steps at City Hall Plaza that held massive concert crowds are now gone thanks to a recently completed renovation. “It’s really exciting to be one of the first festivals taking place in this new City Hall Plaza,” says Val Bee, whose BID Worldwide agency is co-producing the event. “They’ve been really smart and intentional about creating spaces for gatherings. There’s now communal seating and brick walkways.”

Food trucks ranging from Caribbean to Mexican food will be a significant upgrade from the sausage and fried dough options of old City Hall events. One thing that hasn’t changed, of course, is that the plaza is right in the heart of downtown and at the political center of the city.

“This is what it means when a value is placed on a community of individuals and a genre of music that is so important to the city of Boston,” says Tim Hall, a fellow STL GLD member and another of the organizers.

The GLD FSTVL will feature a set by Dorchester native kei. Jimmy Mejia

Billy Dean Thomas, City Hall Plaza engagement manager, has been a key part of the planning process and will also appear as one of the artists. “Being a hip-hop artist, and a great one at that, who is part of the mayor’s office really helped move things along,” says Pope. “It’s a partnership that we haven’t had before: someone in the building who grew up in this culture and also is in that world.”

Advertisement

The festival artists range from young phenom and Dorchester native kei to the endlessly creative collective Van Buren Records. “These artists are my favorites, and I’m not talking about just my local favorites,” says Pope. “Latrell James is not only one of the greatest producers the state has seen but also one the best rappers I’ve ever heard in my life. If people do not know the talent dripping off of Oompa, they are insane to not find out. We wanted some of the greats and some new people who may not have had the platform yet to be seen.”

Oompa is one of the Boston artists who'll be performing at the free GLD FSTVL at City Hall Plaza Saturday. Ally Schmaling

The next generation of talent will be on hand courtesy of The Hip-Hop Transformation, a program of the Cambridge Community Center that teaches life skills through what it calls authentic hip-hop. Three of hip-hop culture’s four elements are guaranteed: There will be MCs, DJ sets from the likes of E Dubble and WhySham, and dance from the great Stiggity Stackz. (More hip-hop dance will be at the plaza Aug. 19 during the Beantown Get Down.) As for the fourth element, graffiti art, Bee admits it’s been a challenge to program “since we want to respect the grounds. But we might have some things popping up.”

Advertisement

GLD FSTVL

At City Hall Plaza. Aug. 12, noon to 10 p.m. Free. www.instagram.com/gldfstvl