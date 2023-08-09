Verizon hikes prices

Verizon is raising prices on some existing wireless plans to help boost revenue and offset slumping subscriber growth. Starting with September bills, customers on Mix and Match plans will pay $3 more for single lines and $5 extra for multiple lines, chief financial officer Tony Skiadas said Wednesday during at an investor conference. The price hike is Verizon’s third increase in two years. Last month the carrier marked up its wireless home internet prices by $10. Rival AT&T this month began charging $2.50 more per month for its top-tier wireless plan. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Six suburban apartment buildings sold

Harbor Group International, a Norfolk, Va.-based real estate investment firm, has sold a portfolio of six apartment buildings in Greater Boston for $460 million, or around $267,000 per unit. The buyer was not disclosed. The 1,722-unit portfolio includes Commons at Haynes Farm in Shrewsbury, Middlesex Crossing in Billerica, Meadows at Marlborough, Heights at Marlborough, Stone Ends in Stoughton, and Village at Marshfield. Harbor Group acquired the portfolio in 2019 for $384 million and invested $13.6 million for upgrades and deferred maintenance, including interior renovations and amenity improvements. — CATHERINE CARLOCK

GOVERNMENT

Postal Service cuts air shipments by 90 percent

The US Postal Service has reduced its volume of shipments by aircraft by 90 percent over two years, putting the service on course to save $1 billion in annual transportation costs, US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday. Shifting packages and envelopes from air cargo to ground transportation was part of DeJoy’s larger plan to improve the Postal Service’s financial health. More than 95 percent of first-class mail and 95 percent of first-class packages are currently moving through the postal service’s ground transportation system, he said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WORKPLACE

Companies with supportive abortion policies attract job seekers

US companies with policies that support staff seeking an abortion saw a jump in interest from job seekers — but current workers were less satisfied, highlighting the double-edged sword of wading into politics. Online clicks for job postings at firms that announced support for reproductive health care after last year’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade rose 8 percent compared with peers, according to a report published Wednesday led by Indeed Inc. Meanwhile, staff satisfaction ratings of senior management fell by the same amount, driven by those in typically male-dominated positions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Carvana hikes outlook as turnaround takes hold

Carvana raised its profit outlook as the used car retailer said the momentum it saw from an early-year turnaround is carrying into the third quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization will be more than $75 million in the current three-month period, according to a statement Wednesday. That compares with a prior outlook of “positive” adjusted ebitda and a consensus analyst estimate of $45.7 million. The revised forecast is another hopeful sign for investors as Carvana looks to regain its footing after stumbling coming out of the pandemic. The Tempe, Ariz.-based company has been grappling with heavy debt loads following an ill-fated expansion several years ago, an issue compounded by a slowdown in the used-car market. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RIDE HAILING

Lyft stock down as growth slows

Lyft shares fell more than 9 percent after the company reported its slowest revenue growth in two years, overshadowing a better-than-expected outlook for earnings, as the company struggles to get its ridership back on track. Sales rose 3 percent to $1.02 billion in the second quarter, the San Francisco-based company said in a statement. Though that was in line with Wall Street’s expectations, it marked a sharp deceleration from recent quarters. The slow pace suggests Lyft is still struggling to bounce back from the pandemic. Lyft and its chief rival Uber saw demand for their services ravaged by COVID-19, a blow exacerbated by a driver shortage that pushed up fares and wait times for customers. The companies have both spent millions of dollars to entice workers onto their platforms, but Lyft has had a harder time getting its marketplace back into balance. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

That childhood bedroom looks pretty good to young Brits

Britain’s young adults increasingly are priced out of the housing market and are living with their parents later into life after “giving up on property.” That’s the conclusion of both official figures from the census and a report from the real estate website Zoopla, which dubbed the group “Guppies” in contrast to the aspirational professionals from the 1980s know as “Yuppies.” About 51 percent of people in England and Wales aged 21 to 24 opted to live with their parents, census data collected in 2021 and released Wednesday showed. That’s up 7 points from the figures collected in 2011. More than one-in-10 of those aged 30 to 34 also are living with their parents, up from 8.6 percent a decade earlier. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Honda profit jumps on sales of motorcycles and cars

Honda reported Wednesday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favorable exchange rates. Honda said its fiscal first quarter profit totaled 363 billion yen ($2.5 billion), up from 149 billion yen. Quarterly sales jumped 21 percent to 4.6 trillion yen ($32 billion). Honda’s financial service division also reported growing sales. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FOOD

Rice prices soar amid dry weather

Rice prices soared to the highest in almost 15 years in Asia on mounting concerns over global supplies as dry weather threatens production in Thailand and after top shipper India banned some exports. Prices have jumped almost 50 percent in the past year. Rice is vital to the diets of billions of people in Asia and Africa, and the surge in prices could add to inflationary pressures and boost import bills for buyers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GOVERNMENT

Commerce Department sees lots of interest in chips funds

The US Commerce Department has received more than 460 statements of interest for projects in 42 states seeking federal funds or financing help from last year’s Chips and Science Act, with more than a third focused on chip fabrication, according to a department official. Proposals to the department’s semiconductor investment office will compete for some of the $39 billion in direct funding and $75 billion in loans and guarantees under the law, aimed at reducing US reliance on Asia’s semiconductor supply chains and boosting domestic manufacturing of chip technology. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GAMING

Sony raises forecast, helped by PlayStation sales

Sony Group Corp. raised its full-year forecast as its PlayStation and entertainment arms sustained momentum even as a sluggish global economy hurt other operations. Boosted by a weaker yen, the Tokyo-based company nudged up its net income forecast by 2 percent to ¥860 billion ($6 billion), closer to but still missing analyst estimates. Sony also revised up its sales outlook by 6 percent to ¥12.2 trillion. It left its full-year operating profit outlook unchanged. Supply constraints that dogged the PlayStation 5 since the game console’s launch in 2020 are now history, and Sony is working to catch up on lost time. The company sold 3.3 million units in the June quarter and needs to build out its PS5 user base to entice more developers to create specifically for the platform. — BLOOMBERG NEWS