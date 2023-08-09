With the buyout of Decibel, a once promising local biotech cluster has faded from the scene

Regeneron, based in Tarrytown, NY, had already been collaborating in Decibel’s drug discovery. On Wednesday, it said it would purchase Decibel outright for $4 a share of common stock, payable in cash.

At the start of 2020, a small cluster of local biotechs — Decibel, Acouos, and Frequency Therapeutics — appeared to be in the vanguard of a hearing restoration quest, drawing on expertise from Harvard, MIT, and Massachusetts Eye and Ear. With the acquisition of Decibel, which has a gene therapy in clinical trials, all three have now been acquired, though drug development efforts will continue under their new owners.

Biotech giant Regeneron agreed Wednesday to pay $109 million for Boston-based Decibel Therapeutics, the third buyout in the past year of Massachusetts companies developing treatments for hearing loss.

It also agreed to an additional $3.50 a share in milestone payments, sometimes called “biobucks,” linked to the success of Decibel’s gene therapy, boosting the deal’s potential value to $213 million. Neither company would make executives available to discuss the transaction on Monday.

The acquisition comes less than a month after Lexington-based Frequency agreed to be absorbed by venture-backed Korro Bio of Cambridge through a reverse merger in which Korro will take over Frequency’s public stock listing by the end of the year.

That deal came after Frequency’s experimental treatment to rejuvenate damaged hearing cells failed to outperform a placebo in a clinical trial, forcing the company to wind down its operations.

Last October, drug giant Eli Lilly said it would buy Acouos for $487 million. It also agreed to additional payments totaling $123 million, contingent on the success of Acouos genetic medicines to treat inner ear disorders. That transaction was completed last December.

Regeneron’s buyout comes as as merger activity appears to be picking up in the biopharma industry following a lull. In the highest-profile recent deal, Cambridge’s Biogen last month ponied up $7.3 billion to buy Reata Pharmaceuticals, a Plano, Tex., maker of rare disease medicines.

Earlier this year, Merck agreed to buy Prometheus Biosciences, which is developing a bowel disease drug, for $10.8 billion, while GlaxoSmithKline said it would pay $2 billion for cough medicine maker Bellus Health.

