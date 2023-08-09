scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Hollywood strike matches the 100-day mark of the last writers’ strike in 2007-2008

The milestone comes as the US film and television industries remain paralyzed by dual strikes by its actors and screenwriters.

By The Associated PressUpdated August 9, 2023, 32 minutes ago
Members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild walked a picket line outside of Paramount Pictures, in Los Angeles, California, on August 8, 2023. Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors went on strike at midnight July 14, 2023, effectively bringing the giant movie and television business to a halt as they join writers in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years.VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

NEW YORK — The Hollywood writers strike reached the 100-day mark on Wednesday, matching the length of the landmark 2007-2008 strike. The milestone comes as the US film and television industries remain paralyzed by dual strikes by its actors and screenwriters.

There's no foreseeable end — a negotiating session last week involving Hollywood studios and streamers and the striking workers ended with little progress. Special Writers Guild of America pickets calling attention to the 100th day are being held in New York and Los Angeles.

Television networks are a month away from starting a new fall season, and broadcasters have already put contingency plans in place for programming that excludes their most popular scripted series.

