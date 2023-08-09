20 of the best ice cream stands in Massachusetts

There are worse ways to get a tour of the state than to visit its dairy bars, which are fewer than they once were but still plentiful. With vacations and camp in the rearview, late summer is a fine time to do so. Here is a guide to 20 of the best dairy bars within and around 495 (feel free to then keep heading west or out to the Cape, where even more riches abound). Enjoy the nostalgia and a generous scoop of your favorite flavor.

The dairy bars of Massachusetts are a state treasure. On city outskirts or amid rolling hills, they open as the weather warms, make their own ice cream on premises, and look and operate much as they have done for years. These are places people visit as children with parents and grandparents, then introduce to their own kids and grandkids. Many dairy bars date back a century or more, with some still attached to working dairies that deliver milk in glass bottles. As condos take the place of cows, these old-school ice cream stands serve as reminders of a time when dairy farming thrived in the region.

Advertisement

Hornstra Dairy Farm

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Dairy bar hours: Daily noon-8 p.m., April through mid-October.

Scoop prices: $4.75-$7

What to know: The Hornstra family has been in the dairy business on the South Shore for more than 100 years. They immigrated to the US from Holland in 1912 and began farming in Hingham a few years later. The family sold much of its land there in the ‘80s, with fourth-generation operator John Hornstra taking over the milk distribution business. In 2009, he bought the Norwell property and now has a herd of about 150 cows; the farm delivers milk in glass bottles to homes around the South Shore. The dairy bar and farm store opened in 2014. The small-batch ice cream here is custardy and high in butterfat, made from the farm’s own milk and cream.

Advertisement

Flavors: There is a rotation of 40 to 50 flavors, with seasonal favorites like peach, apple, and peppermint stick rolling through at appropriate times. There is also an ice cream club, with unique members-only flavors. Customer favorites include coffee Oreo and Cow Tracks (vanilla with a chocolate swirl and peanut butter cups). But the truest yardstick of ice cream excellence might be the simplest: straight-up vanilla.

246 Prospect St., Norwell, 781-749-1222, www.hornstrafarms.com

Sophia Peterson at Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream in Whitman in 2011. August is your last chance to visit the classic New England dairy bar. Jonathan Wiggs

Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream

Dairy bar hours: Daily 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Scoop prices: $4.75-$6.85

What to know: August is your last chance to visit the classic New England dairy bar in Whitman, a staple of many childhoods. After more than 60 years, the business and surrounding acreage are selling at auction at the end of the month. A second Peaceful Meadows will continue to operate in Plymouth.

Flavors: A classic roster includes black raspberry, frozen pudding, fudge walnut, orange pineapple, and Peppermint Patty. There are also sundaes, frappes, raspberry lime rickeys, and more.

60 Bedford St., Whitman, 781-447-3889

Goats are part of the appeal at Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar in Sharon. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Crescent Ridge

Dairy bar hours: Mon-Fri noon-10 p.m., Sat-Sun 11 a.m.-10 p.m. during the summer. (It closes earlier during the fall, as well as the winter when business tends to move indoors.)

Scoop prices: $4.95-$8.95

What to know: Crescent Ridge Dairy has been run by the Parrish family since 1932. Today, it delivers milk in glass bottles and more to homes all over the state. The dairy bar opened in 1968, and although the ice cream is no longer made on-site due to volume, it is still crafted with the same family recipes. For residents of Sharon and surrounding towns, this is where to gather with family, celebrate Little League wins, and check out some cows. There’s now also a location in the Boston Public Market.

Advertisement

Some of the ice cream treats at the Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar in Sharon. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Flavors: There are about 50, including frozen yogurt and sorbet. The Cherry Ridge Ripple — cherry ice cream with Bing cherry halves and fudge ripple — won first place at the World Dairy Expo in 2021. Other big hits: coffee Oreo and Black Bear (raspberry ice cream with chocolate chips and chocolate-covered raspberry truffles).

407 Bay Road, Sharon, 781-784-2740, www.crescentridgedairybar.com

Customers line up at the Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar in Sharon. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Black Cow Ice Cream

Dairy bar hours: Open mid-April to mid- or late September. Daily noon-9 p.m. in the summer, 3-9 p.m. in spring and fall.

Scoop prices: $4-$6

What to know: A relative new kid on the block, Black Cow has been open a mere 26 years. Walter Walsh started it in 1997, and daughter Charlotte runs it today. Made in small batches daily from Vermont cream, the ice cream is 16 percent butterfat, extra-creamy with little air whipped in. Black Cow also makes its own fudge.

Flavors: There are more than 200 in the rotation, which changes all the time. You can also suggest your own. Mocha molasses, maple chip, cinnamon toast crunch, and coffee cookie dough have all been featured recently — along with dill pickle. Would you like hot fudge with that?

Advertisement

1397 Main St., Millis, 508-376-4884, www.blackcowicecream.com

Gibby’s Famous Ice Cream

Dairy bar hours: Daily noon-9 p.m., April through September.

Scoop prices: $2.50-$6.50 (cash only)

What to know: Served out of a barnlike red building, Gibby’s Famous Ice Cream is the frozen offspring of Gibson’s Dairy Farm, a family business that has been around since 1923 and still offers home delivery. Gibby’s launched about 45 years ago.

Flavors: The homemade ice cream comes in around 70 flavors both classic and newer-fangled, from Heavenly Hash to rum raisin to Campfire S’mores to green tea. You can also get Wizards (not to be confused with Blizzards) — soft-serve with your favorite candy mixed in. Gibby’s is particularly known for its huge banana splits and sundaes made with fresh fruit such as strawberries and pineapple.

42 Sunderland Road, Worcester, 508-753-1095

Uhlman’s Ice Cream

Dairy bar hours: Daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m., March to October. (May close at 8 p.m. in spring and fall, so call before heading over.)

Scoop prices: $4-$7

What to know: Pronounced “Yul-mens,” this Westborough ice cream stand has been around since 1967, when it started as a farmstand. Clocking in at 14 percent butterfat, the ice cream is made with milk from New England farms.

Flavors: All of the standards, with additions like Cookie Monster (a blue-hued vanilla with Toll House cookies mixed in), strawberry cheesecake, salty caramel truffle, and the seasonal pumpkin Oreo. Those with food allergies will find online allergen information for each flavor.

Advertisement

234 East Main St., Westborough, 508-366-2411, www.uhlmansicecream.com

"A herd of flavor in every scoop!," proclaims the sign at Rota Spring Farm in Sterling. Devra First

Rota Spring Farm

Dairy bar hours: Daily 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. March-April, 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. May-August, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. September, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. October.

Scoop prices: $4.90-$6.85

What to know: This third-generation dairy farm was founded in 1911 by Italian immigrants, Giovanni and Marcella Rota. Today it’s run by grandson David. Everyone comes to enjoy the ice cream and bucolic setting, with goats to feed and picnic tables overlooking the fields. Women in African dress dig into sundaes, groups of Spanish speakers socialize over cones, kids play badminton in the grass, and bikers zip past the cars crawling out of the lot. There’s also a store that sells seasonal vegetables, the farm’s own grass-fed beef, and more.

A quartet of flavors at Rota Spring Farm in Sterling. Clockwise from top: Grapenut, ginger, Java Lava (coffee with chocolate-covered toffee pieces), and peppermint stick. Devra First

Flavors: There are more than 40. It’s hard to resist names — and combinations — like Java Lava (coffee with chocolate-covered toffee pieces), Cowabunga Crunch (vanilla with chocolate chips, caramel swirl, pecans, and sugar cookies), and Rubies and Onyx (cherry ice cream with chocolate and white chocolate chips).

117 Chace Hill Road, Sterling, 978-365-9710, www.rotaspringfarm.com

Come for the ice cream, stay for the goats at Rota Spring Farm in Sterling. Devra First

Erikson’s Ice Cream

Dairy bar hours: Opens in April, closes in late September when the ice cream runs out. Daily noon-9 p.m. spring and end of summer, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. peak summer (9 p.m. starting mid-August). Tue-Sun noon-8 p.m. after Labor Day. Weather can also affect the hours, so if you’re going early, late, or in the rain, call first.

Scoop prices: $5.75-$7.25

What to know: Erikson’s Dairy started in Stow in 1901. Founder Hans Erikson Sr. sold the business to his son when he retired, and Hans Jr. moved the operation to Maynard in 1937. That’s when he founded the ice cream stand. Now in its 86th year, the stand is run by the fourth generation of the family.

Flavors: Oreos are everywhere! They sweeten up black raspberry, chocolate mint, coffee, and peanut butter backgrounds. But there’s plenty here for the purist, too: butter pecan, cherry vanilla, wintergreen chip, and so on.

12 Great Road, Maynard, 978-897-7622, www.eriksonsicecream.com

The Dairy Joy in Weston early in the 2018 season. Jonathan Wiggs

Cedar Hill Dairy Joy

Dairy bar hours: Open daily April to October (weather dependent). 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. in April, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. after that.

Scoop prices: $4.95-$8.85 (cash only)

What to know: Opened in 1961, this classic roadside stand is in its 62d season. Dairy Joy serves fried clams and lobster rolls, burgers and onion rings, but the soft-serve is the star attraction. (Last season, the business added dairy-free options.) You’ll find a few picnic tables, zero bathrooms, and an ATM so you can get all the cash you’ll need.

Flavors: Single-flavor soft-serve people are weird. Come on, baby, let’s do the twist. There’s the classic marble twist, with chocolate and vanilla, or the sunshiny orange-vanilla Creamsicle. But the clear winner is javaberry, coffee and raspberry twisted together. Sounds strange; tastes perfect.

331 North Ave., Weston, 781-894-2600

A javaberry cone at The Dairy Joy in Weston. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff/file

Pizzi Farm

Dairy bar hours: Daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m. April 1 to Columbus Day. (Then ice cream operations move indoors: Mon-Fri 3-7 p.m., Sat-Sun 11 a.m.-6 p.m. October-December, Mon-Sat 3-7 p.m. January-March.)

Scoop prices: $5.50-$7.50

What to know: The family-owned Pizzi Farm opened in 1933, Pizzi Farm Stand in 1965, and today’s market, deli, and ice cream shop in 1990. The deli serves breakfast sandwiches, soups and salads, tuna melts and hot dogs, and sandwich creations such as dream-teamy The Lake (half chicken cutlet, half meatball) and Tractor Sandwiches (the Int’l Harvester, for instance, is a marble rye triple-decker loaded with corned beef, roast beef, turkey, Swiss, Russian dressing, and coleslaw). It’s never a bad idea to lay a base before entering the ice cream fray. Soft-serve, fountain drinks, Nor’Easters (not to be confused with Blizzards or Wizards), and more are all here.

Flavors: Banana, coffee fudge, black raspberry Oreo, and the aptly named Chocoholic (chocolate ice cream with dark chocolate chips and fudge ripple) are just the beginning. Pizzi Farm’s vanilla soft-serve wins awards; after Labor Day, you can get it sandwiched on one of their house-made apple cider doughnuts. Something to look forward to at summer’s end.

495 Lincoln St., Waltham, 781-891-1032, www.pizzifarm.com

Bedford Farms

Dairy bar hours: Mon-Thu noon-9 p.m., Fri-Sat noon-10 p.m.

Scoop prices: $6-$7.25

What to know: Bedford Farms was founded in the 1880s, but the dairy didn’t start making ice cream until the late 1940s. After 80 years, the milk business was sold, but the ice cream stand continues, an area tradition. Portions are generous, so size down if you’re on the fence. It’s the perfect stop after a Walden Pond swim or a ride on the Minuteman Bikeway. There’s also a Concord location.

Flavors: There are more than 60, and they’re always rotating. Happily, the stellar mint chip is here in perpetuity; fans of banana chip, cashew caramel turtle, peach, and Monster Mash (pumpkin with chocolate chips and Oreos) have to cross their fingers and wait their turn.

20 North Road, Bedford, 781-275-6501, www.bedfordfarmsicecream.com

Abby Blood (left) and her sister Harper Blood enjoy ice cream with their dad at Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar in Sharon. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Great Brook Farm Ice Cream

Dairy bar hours: Daily 11 a.m.-dark, April through October.

Scoop prices: $4.70-$6.50

What to know: Great Brook Farm might be the only working dairy farm in the US located inside a state park. Hike more than 20 miles of trails at the 1,000-acre Great Brook State Park, then tour the farm (weekends only), buy some compost, and hit the ice cream stand.

Flavors: Peach, Extreme Chocolate, coffee chip cookie dough, coconut cheesecake brownie, peppermint stick… Don’t worry. If you can’t decide, you can order an ice cream flight of five different flavors.

165 North Road, Carlisle, 978-371-7083

You're not the only one who decided to get ice cream at Kimball Farm in Westford today. Devra First

Kimball Farm

Dairy bar hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Scoop prices: $4.95-$7

What to know: If you’re in the mood for mini golf, bumper boats, arcade games, ziplining, pony rides, live music, and (believe it or not) more plus ice cream, definitely come to the Westford location of Kimball Farm. If you’re in the mood for ice cream away from the madding crowd, the Carlisle stand is a better bet. There are also Kimball locations in Lancaster and Jaffrey, N.H. Wherever you wind up, you’ll be enjoying the ice cream that family-run Kimball Farm has been making for more than 80 years.

Flavors: Classics like frozen pudding, maple walnut, and peppermint stick have been on offer since 1939, when a cone cost 5 cents. That’s gone up a bit, but there are more flavors to choose from now: Malted Moo Crunch, Van Blueberry Crumble, and many others.

400 Littleton Road, Westford, 978-486-3891, www.kimballfarm.com

Coffee Heath Bar (left) and mint chocolate chip ice cream at Kimball Farm in Westford. Devra First

Sully’s Ice Cream Stand

Dairy bar hours: Open March 1 until mid-December. Mon-Fri 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. during the summer; closes at 9:30 p.m. Mon-Thu when school is in session. Sat-Sun 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Scoop prices: $4.25-$7 (cash only)

What to know: Run by the Sullivan family since 1986, Sully’s is a Chelmsford staple, located a few minutes’ walk from both Parker Middle School and Chelmsford High School. Many of the employees are local high school and college students. The ice cream is made on the premises and portions are generous.

Flavors: There are around 100 of them, from chocolate marshmallow to coffee almond fudge to blueberry pie, although some (e.g. baklava, eggnog, peach, peppermint stick) are seasonal.

55 Graniteville Road, Chelmsford, 978-256-5971, www.sullyschelmsford.com

Shaw Farm in Dracut, where customers can sit in rocking chairs to enjoy their scoops. Devra First

Shaw Farm Dairy

Dairy bar hours: Daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m. April 1-Sept. 30., noon-8 p.m. Oct 1-March 31.

Scoop prices: $4.50-$6.50 (cash only)

What to know: A family-run dairy farm since 1908, with home delivery, a farm store, and on-site bottling. Shaw Farm continues operations while rebuilding after a March barn collapse. The ice cream is made on the farm, using milk and cream from the herd. Eat yours on a rocking chair in the shade, or at picnic tables by a wishing well, with a view of a green field and cavorting animals.

Flavors: There are more than 75, from the boozy Barnyard Mudslide to the sweet and salty Britts to Fluffernutter, along with standards like pistachio, cookie dough, and coffee chip. Shaw Farm makes its own root beer and an estimable vanilla, so root beer float fans, you know what to do.

204 New Boston Road, Dracut, 978-957-0031, www.shawfarm.com

Ice cream is made on the farm at Shaw Farm, using milk and cream from the herd. Shown here: purple cow (left) and maple walnut. Devra First

Benson’s Homemade Ice Cream

Dairy bar hours: Early spring Fri-Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m., May daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Memorial Day to Labor Day daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m., early September daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m., later in the fall Fri-Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Closes for the season in late October, when the ice cream runs out.

Scoop prices: $4.45-$8.25 for most offerings; $6.50-$11.75 for local, seasonal fruit flavors.

What to know: Benson’s has been making small-batch ice cream on site since 1932, when farmstand owner Katherine Perley Benson needed a way to bring in more customers during the Great Depression. When her son returned from World War II, he took over the ice cream business, which is run today by Katherine’s great-granddaughter and her family.

Flavors: Flavors like mint chip, coffee brownie chunk, and pistachio are all good. But the ice creams and toppings made with local, seasonal fruit are truly special. Benson’s buys strawberries, raspberries, peaches, and more from local farmers, so supply and seasons vary. The red raspberry ice cream and black raspberry sorbet currently on offer blaze with clarity of flavor. Jersey peach and Maine blueberry are also available, with sweet corn, baked apple, and spiced pumpkin around the corner.

181 Washington St., Boxford, 978-352-2911, www.bensonsicecream.com

At Benson's Homemade Ice Cream in Boxford, seasonal offerings include flavors made with fresh local fruit. Clockwise from top: Jersey peach ice cream with house-made peach puree, Maine blueberry ice cream, fresh native black raspberry sorbet, and fresh native blackberry and red raspberry ice creams. Devra First

Hodgie’s Ice Cream

Dairy bar hours: Open daily April-October. Spring 11 a.m.-9 p.m., summer 11 a.m.-10 p.m., fall 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Scoop prices: $4.55-$9.60

What to know: Hodgie’s has been open since 1984, serving gigantic portions of ice cream made there daily. It also offers burgers, sandwiches, and other savory fare so you can picnic beneath the pines. (The Hodgies Too shops in Salisbury, Newburyport, and Stratham, N.H., are offshoots from a former employee.)

Flavors: Banana, Danish almond cream, chocolate marshmallow, peppermint stick, and more are always available. And each day brings its own roster of specials: Maui Mud, Chocolate M&M Butterburst, Hodge Podge, Coconut Chip, Malibu Dream House, and other glories.

71 Haverhill Road, Amesbury, 978-388-1211, www.hodgies.com

Some customers enjoy eating their ice cream while hanging with the cows at the Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar in Sharon. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

White Farms Homemade Ice Cream

Dairy bar hours: Open daily March through October. Summer 11 a.m.-10 p.m., spring and fall noon-9 p.m.

Scoop prices: $5.75-$7.75 (cash only)

What to know: And you shall know it by the giant cow on the roof. This Ipswich institution since 1953 is your mandatory ice cream stop after a visit to Crane Beach (perhaps hitting the Clam Box in between). There is another White Farms in Gloucester.

Flavors: Specialty flavors like Caramel Cow, Drew’s Dino Crunch, and Birthday Cake join the roster with peppermint stick, butter pecan, blueberry crumble, Grapenut, and lots more. New ones are being introduced all the time.

326 High St., Ipswich, 978-356-2633

Peppermint stick ice cream at Richardson's Farm in Middleton. Devra First

Richardson’s Ice Cream

Dairy bar hours: Daily 9-11 p.m. during the summer, 9-9:30 p.m. the rest of the year.

Scoop prices: $4.21-$5.61

What to know: David Richardson started the Middleton farm in 1695, and his descendants have milked cows here ever since. (The ice cream came a few centuries later.) There’s another Richardson’s at Jordan’s Furniture in Reading, but this one is kind of like a visit to the mothership. If the ice cream tastes familiar, it’s because Richardson’s is served at ice cream shops and restaurants around the region. Afterward, pay a visit to the livestock out back on this working dairy farm.

Flavors: The peppermint stick is the gold standard, Totally Turtle is totally terrific, and specials like banana graham, peach, salted caramel pretzel, and cranberry harvest mix things up.

156 South Main St., Middleton, 978-774-5450, www.richardsonsicecream.com

Soc's Ice Cream in Saugus. Devra First

Soc’s Ice Cream

Dairy bar hours: Daily March through October. Spring and fall noon-9 p.m., summer noon-10 p.m.

Scoop prices: $3.95-$5.95

What to know: Named after onetime owner Socrates Xerros, the stand opened as the Lynn Fells Dairy Bar in 1977. Passed down from family to family, Soc’s is now run by Sharon and Paul Cacciola; son Stephen was a longtime employee under the previous owners, the Calakoutis family, who taught him how to make ice cream. Soc’s also makes its own slush.

Flavors: Old-school options such as Frozen Pudding and Grapenuts are excellent here; you’ll also find Almond Joy, banana, coffee Oreo, raspberry cheesecake, and more, made in small batches on premises. For something refreshing, try the tart, bright watermelon slush.

67 Lynn Fells Parkway, Saugus, 781-233-0009, www.socsicecream.net

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her @devrafirst.