Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated August 9, 2023, 19 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through Aug. 1) as reported to Mass Audubon.

The mountain plover discovered at Craigville Beach/Long Beach in Barnstable was spotted again.

A least bittern and an American bittern were at High Head in Truro.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 3 whimbrel, 2 parasitic jaegers, 200 least terns, 200 roseate terns, a black tern, a black skimmer, 14 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 9 Cory’s shearwaters, 7 great shearwaters, 2 Manx shearwaters, and a bald eagle.

Sightings from First Encounter Beach in Eastham included 41 whimbrel, 400 semipalmated sandpipers, 50 short-billed dowitchers, 26 Cory’s shearwaters, 2 Manx shearwaters, and a bald eagle.

Birds at Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay sanctuary included 2 Northern pintail, 6 whimbrels, 3 Forster’s terns, a Cory’s shearwater, a clapper rail, and 20 purple martins.

Other sightings around the Cape included at least 2 blue grosbeaks and a bobolink at Crane WMA in Falmouth, a hooded merganser and a little blue heron in Barnstable, 3 cliff swallows in Dennis, a black-headed gull in Brewster, and another little blue heron at Forest Beach in Chatham.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.

