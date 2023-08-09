GOP primary debates get underway this month in Milwaukee

Here we go, folks. The Republican primary debates begin this month, bringing into focus what already seems like a long prelude to the 2024 presidential election. There will be the debates, and there will be the coverage of the debates, and there will be the coverage of the coverage of the debates.

The first GOP debate will be held in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 9 p.m., and it will air on Fox News. Two of the network’s anchors, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, are set to moderate.

To qualify for participation, the Republican National Committee has set polling and donor requirements for candidates. So far, those who’ve made it are Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, Doug Burgum, and Mike Pence. Trump, the frontrunner, has already said he may not participate — no doubt to the chagrin of Fox ratings counters. The others, though, are hoping to distinguish themselves somehow from one another and from Trump.