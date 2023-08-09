GOP primary debates get underway this month in Milwaukee

Here we go, folks. The Republican primary debates begin this month, bringing into focus what already seems like a long prelude to the 2024 presidential election. There will be the debates, and there will be the coverage of the debates, and there will be the coverage of the coverage of the debates.
The first GOP debate will be held in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 9 p.m., and it will air on Fox News. Two of the network’s anchors, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, are set to moderate.
To qualify for participation, the Republican National Committee has set polling and donor requirements for candidates. So far, those who’ve made it are Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, Doug Burgum, and Mike Pence. Trump, the frontrunner, has already said he may not participate — no doubt to the chagrin of Fox ratings counters. The others, though, are hoping to distinguish themselves somehow from one another and from Trump.
One RNC requirement is that candidates who appear in the debate must pledge support for whoever ultimately becomes the party nominee. Back in June, Christie told CNN he would sign the pledge, but that it was “a bad idea,” noting that in 2016, Trump signed the pledge but when he was asked to confirm his support at a debate, he wouldn’t raise his hand along with the other nine on the stage.
The second Republican debate is set for Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. It will air on Fox Business.
