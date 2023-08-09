Page-turning middle-grade books to get them reading before school starts up

I remember looking up at the end, with the late day sun glowing through the screen door, disoriented. An entire afternoon lost with Claudia, Kristy, and company.

I begged for a trip to Barnes & Noble. Nose in book the whole ride home, I stumbled inside to finish the tale of those New England baby-sitters on their New Jersey vacation.

In the summer of ‘93 nothing mattered more than getting my 11-year-old hands on the new Baby-Sitters Club Super Special, “Sea City, Here We Come!”

It’s that magic I’m talking about when I suggest these books, for middle-grade readers, ages 8-12. Fostering a love of reading for pure pleasure is critical to growing a lifelong reader, and summer’s the time to explore books that aren’t force-fed, or require essays.

Here’s a mixed-bag of hits and new titles so gripping they’ll forget they’re reading.

The three books that make up Kwame Alexander’s “Crossover” series are modern classics. Young athletes especially will love his Newbery Medal and Coretta Scott King Award-winning middle-grade bestsellers. The first book, “Crossover,” a novel in verse about 13-year-old basketball-playing twin brothers, is now a Disney+ series executive-produced by Alexander and LeBron James

Jason Reynolds has published a mix of YA novels and middle readers — his writing is captivating, funny, and poignant. His “Track” series is stellar; start with 2017′s “Ghost,” a National Book Award finalist for Young People’s Literature, about a middle school elite runner. Get reluctant readers started with Reynolds’s “Stuntboy, In the Meantime,” the first in a series and illustrated by Boston’s Raul the Third. (Book two releases Aug. 29.)

Lisa McMann’s addictive and best-selling “Forgotten Five” series is billed as “X-Men meets Spy Kids,” and book five, “The Forgotten Five: Rebel Undercover,” hit shelves June 1.

If you grew up with Louis Sachar’s “Wayside School” series, know that in 2020, Sachar revived the series with a fourth book, “Wayside School Beneath the Cloud of Doom.” Pass on the joy of Wayside to the next generation.

"Skandar and the Phantom Rider," by A.F. Steadman Handout

“Skandar and the Unicorn Thief,” by A.F. Steadman is the best new middle-reader series opener I’ve read recently, with Harry Potter-style charm. Skandar is sent to an island school made of treehouses, where students learn the art of unicorn riding. The 13-year-old has something unique about him, and with his lovable pals, takes on the evil Weaver. Book two, “Skandar and the Phantom Rider” came out in May.

In “The Rhythm of Time” (2023), Oscar- and Grammy-winner Questlove and best-selling crime author S.A. Cosby team up to weave a middle-grade page-turner about seventh grader Rahim who time-travels all the way back to (gasp!) 1997.

Kwame Mbalia’s “Tristan Strong” fantasy/adventure trilogy, based on African myths, is tremendous. The 2021 finale, “Tristan Strong Keeps Punching,” sees Tristan traveling up the Mississippi to deal with his archenemy, King Cotton.

For fans of the Percy Jackson books, Rick Riordan’s latest from that universe, co-written with Mark Oshiro, “The Sun and the Star: a Nico di Angelo Adventure,” hit shelves in May, centering on Nico and his boyfriend, Will.

"Chupacarter and the Haunted Piñata," by George Lopez with Ryan Calejo Handout

George Lopez, middle-grades author? It works. With coauthor Ryan Calejo, and illustrator Santy Gutierrez, the actor-comedian launched an endearing series with “Chupacarter.” (Book two, “Chupacarter and the Haunted Piñata” recently released.) We meet 12-year-old Jorge Lopez, who becomes besties with Carter, a bloodsucking beast from Latinx folklore called a chupacabra.

Katherine Applegate’s 2012 novel “The One and Only Ivan” became a star-studded movie (with Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Danny DeVito). Her 2023 release, “The One and Only Ruby,” about an orphaned baby elephant, picks up shortly after her 2022 release “The One and Only Bob.” All three are great for ages 8-10.

I can’t not mention the beloved series about Connecticut girl-bosses that shaped (created?) a generation of book lovers: Ann M. Martin’s juggernaut “The Baby-Sitters Club.” With an Emmy-winning Netflix adaptation series, modern cover redesigns, and a new graphic novels series, it’s time for the youngest Zoomers to discover with Jesse, Dawn, and the whole New England crew.

GRAPHIC NOVELS

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde," by Jeff Kinney Handout

Plainville phenom Jeff Kinney’s wildly popular Wimpy Kid series is great for reluctant readers. I hesitate to call them true graphic novels because there are longer passages of (hilarious) text. The latest installment is Book 17, “Diper Överlöde” (2022), and mark your calendar for Book 18, “No Brainer” out Oct. 24. Tip: you can order signed copies through Kinney’s Plainville bookstore, An Unlikely Story.

Max Brallier’s brilliant best-selling Last Kids on Earth series, illustrated by Douglas Holgate, Joshua Pruett, and Jay Cooper, is now also a Netflix series. It’s billed as “Wimpy Kid” meets “The Walking Dead,” and that’s pretty accurate. Start with book one. A special edition, “The Last Comics on Earth,” just dropped.

“Like Lava in My Veins,” by Derrick Barnes, illustrated By Shawn Martinbrough with Adriano Lucas, hit shelves last month. Geared toward ages 5-8, it’s a solid pick for the 8-year-olds. Think X-Men, with a young Black boy as our hero.

"Nayra and the Djinn," by Iasmin Omar Ata Handout

“Nayra and the Djinn,” by Iasmin Omar Ata ( 2023). Centering on a Middle Eastern girl heroine, Ata offers the wonderful coming-of-age story of Naya — one of only two Muslim kids at her school — and Marjan the djinn, a mythical being in Islamic folklore.

“El Deafo,” by Cece Bell (2014). Bell lost her hearing at age 4 after an illness, and her best-selling graphic memoir tells the story of a young hearing-impaired rabbit seeking a real friend at her new school — it’s now also an Apple+ animated series.





